123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Weed & Feed Distribution System For Gardens (BRA-8040)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a timesaving way to distribute liquid weeding and fertilizing solutions using your existing sprinkler system," said an inventor, from Kooweerup, VIC, Australia, "so I invented the Sprinkler Feed Solutions. My design eliminates the hassle of manually distributing these products throughout the lawn or garden."

The invention provides an improved way to distribute liquid lawn solutions for weeding and fertilizing. In doing so, it eliminates the need for manual distribution. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also could enhance the appearance of a lawn or garden. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial properties with sprinkler systems for the lawn or garden.

The Sprinkler Feed Solutions is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Caleb Milojevic at 045-523-5180 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

