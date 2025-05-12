United States Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Influencer Partnerships Elevate U.S. Social Commerce Strategies, Enhance Consumer Trust

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. social commerce market is forecasted to hit $114.70 billion by 2025, expanding at a 10.4% CAGR from 2025-2030. The sector leverages influencer marketing, seamless payment solutions, and personalization, driven by platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Regulatory challenges may impact growth.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in the United States is projected to grow by 14.4% annually, reaching US$114.70 billion by 2025. From 2021 to 2024, the market demonstrated robust growth with a CAGR of 18.1%, a trend expected to continue with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025-2030. By 2030, the sector is anticipated to expand to USD 188.35 billion from its 2024 valuation of USD 100.22 billion.

Our detailed data-centric analysis covers market opportunities and risks across diverse retail categories, offering a comprehensive view through over 50+ KPIs. It examines market opportunities differentiated by domestic vs. cross-border modes, social platforms, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and cities, providing insights into consumer behavior and spending dynamics.

Key Insights: The U.S. social commerce landscape is rapidly transforming, driven by the integration of e-commerce into social media, the rise of influencer marketing, and advanced payment solutions. Consumers are drawn to interactive experiences on platforms like TikTok Shop and Instagram. The shift towards influencer marketing as a vital sales channel highlights the growing importance of social commerce, prompting businesses to refine engagement and conversion strategies.

Despite this growth, regulatory scrutiny concerning data privacy and social media operations presents challenges. Potential restrictions on platforms like TikTok may alter the competitive landscape, urging brands to diversify their social commerce strategies. Companies prioritizing compliance, security, and transparency will thrive in this evolving market, aligning with the growing consumer demand for convenience and authenticity.

Integration of e-commerce features into social platforms is highlighted by apps like TikTok Shop's Black Friday 2024 sales surge. The high internet penetration and smartphone usage in the U.S. bolster this trend, with businesses taking advantage of these platforms to extend reach and drive sales. The incorporation of shopping features is set to intensify, forming a primary sales channel that offers seamless and personalized shopping experiences, boosting consumer spending.

Influencer Partnerships play a crucial role, with brands increasingly collaborating with social media personalities for product visibility and credibility. Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are pivotal, as influencer recommendations gain consumer trust, leading to higher engagement and loyalty. Investment in both macro and micro-influencers ensures targeted outreach and conversion rates. Evolution towards data-driven strategies and sophisticated content formats, spurred by AI analytics, is foreseen.

Seamless payment solutions on platforms like Facebook and Instagram reshape social commerce in the U.S., offering in-app payment systems for a streamlined shopping experience. The growing preference for contactless digital payments spurs investment in integrated payment infrastructures that enhance user convenience, contributing to improved conversion rates and customer loyalty.

Authenticity and Personalization have become key, as consumers seek genuine and tailored interactions. AI-driven personalization helps brands cater to individual preferences, fostering trust through customized messaging and product suggestions. Businesses focusing on transparency and user-driven content will see enhanced customer loyalty in a competitive market.

Regulatory scrutiny over social media platforms is intensifying in the U.S., particularly around data privacy. Bans on AI chatbots and social media alternatives by states like Texas illustrate mounting concerns. Regulatory developments may impact social commerce operations, demanding businesses stay ahead of policy changes to mitigate disruptions.

Competitive Landscape: The U.S. social commerce sector is expanding, with established companies like Meta Platforms, Inc. and newcomers such as Whatnot enhancing user experiences through advanced shopping features. Regulatory scrutiny over data privacy and platform security may cause market uncertainties, compelling businesses to diversify strategies. Brands that leverage emerging technologies and uphold compliance will be better positioned to thrive in this changing environment.

Report Scope: This comprehensive analysis offers a deep dive into the U.S. social commerce market across various dimensions including retail product categories, consumer segments, payment methods, and market dynamics, providing vital insights to navigate this evolving market effectively.

Key Topics

1. About this Report



1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Social Commerce Definitions 1.4. Disclaimer

2. United States Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators



2.1. United States Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

2.2. United States Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 2.3. United States Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3. United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators



3.1. United States Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.2. United States Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.3. United States Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 3.4. United States Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2024

4. United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location



4.1. United States Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2024

4.2. United States Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 4.3. United States Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5. United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories



5.1. United States Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2024

5.2. United States Social Commerce Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.3. United States Social Commerce Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.4. United States Social Commerce Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.5. United States Social Commerce Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.6. United States Social Commerce Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.7. United States Social Commerce Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 5.8. United States Social Commerce Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6. United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment



6.1. United States Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2024

6.2. United States Social Commerce B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.3. United States Social Commerce B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 6.4. United States Social Commerce C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7. United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device



7.1. United States Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2024

7.2. United States Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 7.3. United States Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8. United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities



8.1. United States Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2024

8.2. United States Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8.3. United States Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 8.4. United States Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9. United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method



9.1. United States Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2024

9.2. United States Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.3. United States Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.4. United States Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.5. United States Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.6. United States Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.7. United States Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 9.8. United States Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10. United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



10.1. United States Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2024

10.2. United States Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.3. United States Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.4. United States Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.5. United States Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 10.6. United States Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11. United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents



11.1. United States Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2024

11.2. United States Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.3. United States Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.4. United States Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.5. United States Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 11.6. United States Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12. United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour



12.1. United States Social Commerce Spend Share by Age Group, 2024

12.2. United States Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.3. United States Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.4. United States Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.5. United States Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.6. United States Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2024 12.7. United States Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2024

13. Further Reading

Companies Featured



YouTube

Facebook

Amazon Shopping

Verishop and Verishop Mini Instagram

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900