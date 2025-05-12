Equator Introduces 20" Built-In and Freestanding Horizontal Induction Cooktop for Modern Kitchens

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the release of its BIC 202 CC ED 20" Horizontal Induction Cooktop, offering a compact yet highly efficient solution for modern kitchen configurations. Designed for both built-in and freestanding installation, this 110V cooktop provides versatile use without compromising on functionality or safety.

Engineered with two horizontally arranged induction burners, the BIC 202 CC ED offers independent operation and adjustable temperature controls. The left burner delivers 1400W of power with booster capability, while the right burner offers 1100W. Auto power sharing technology distributes energy as needed between burners, optimizing performance without the risk of circuit overload.

The cooktop's sleek, black ceramic glass surface is complemented by an intuitive touch control panel. Users can manage each burner separately with a 99-minute timer and take advantage of safety features including a child lock, residual heat indicators, and automatic shutoff. Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the cooktop also features a failure display function to support maintenance and troubleshooting.

“The BIC 202 CC ED was developed to meet the growing demand for compact, efficient cooking appliances that suit a variety of lifestyles-from compact urban kitchens to RVs and tiny homes,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances.“This model brings together functionality, safety, and aesthetic appeal in a size-conscious design.”

The BIC 202 CC ED is ETL and FCC certified, ensuring safety and performance compliance with North American standards. Measuring 20 inches wide, the unit is ideal for users seeking flexible cooking options without compromising valuable counter space.

The cooktop is now available for $759 and can be purchased through leading retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Wayfair, and Walmart.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in the appliance industry, offering innovative, energy-efficient solutions for a variety of living spaces. From compact laundry systems to advanced kitchen technology, Equator's products are designed to enhance modern lifestyles through engineering excellence and customer-focused design. For more information, visit .

