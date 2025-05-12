Three Arrested In Bengal For Writing Anti-India Posts Over Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) Three individuals, including a primary teacher posted with a state-run school in West Bengal, have been arrested from two districts on Monday on charges of making "anti-India" posts over Operation Sindoor on social media.

In all these cases the matter was brought to the notice of the district police authorities concerned by the local BJP leadership in the respective districts.

The primary teacher, who is currently in police custody for questioning for making such posts has been identified as Shamsher Alam Khan, who is posted to Egra from the East Midnapore district.

It was brought to the notice of the East Midnapore district police that during the last couple of days that Khan had been making sweeping comments on his social media account, claiming that India was suffering in the conflict with Pakistan, and also wrote the slogan of "Pakistan Zindabad" in these posts.

The police first questioned him on why he made such anti-India posts on social media.

However, sources aware of the development said that following several inconsistencies in his replies, the police finally detained him for further questioning.

Similarly, another person, Milan Sheikh, was arrested at Katwa in East Burdwan district, on Monday, for making similar anti-India posts on Operation Sindoor.

"India accepted defeat to Pakistan almost immediately after the conflict started between the two countries. Let us have a Nagin dance to celebrate that," his social media posts said.

The post came to the notice of the local BJP leadership, and they informed the police.

The policemen arrested Khan and booked him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita namely Section 147 (punishment for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war against Indian government), Section 152 (punishment for acts endangering sovereignty unity and integrity of India) and Section 299 (punishment for deliberate and malicious intent to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief).

The third individual arrested on Monday over similar charges of making anti-India posts on social media was Imran Sheikh.

An original resident of Murshidabad district, he was arrested in Barjora in Bankura district.

Several anti-India comments were seen in his subsequent posts on social media.