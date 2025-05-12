403
Fortune Announces Acclaimed Female Leaders At The Most Powerful Women International Summit In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Rt. Hon. Baroness Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (2016-2019)
More than 40 speakers, including top executives from FedEx, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, Marriott International, and others Speakers and delegates will represent 35 countries NEW YORK, May, 2025 - Fortune announced today a slate of confirmed speakers and special guests for its Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Fortune's first international summit in the region, convening on May 20-21, 2025. Prominent public sector leaders will take the stage at The St. Regis Riyadh – including Ambassador Haifa Al Jedea, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the European Union; H.E. Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, Japan; The Hon. Neema Lugangira, Member of Parliament from Tanzania; and Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President and Founder, Women Political Leaders (WPL) – to explore how women in public service are reshaping leadership, rebuilding public trust, and driving inclusive policy on a global scale. The Rt. Hon. Baroness Theresa May, who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2016 to 2019, will conclude Day 2 with a candid take on fractured trade ties, the erosion of multilateralism, and the race toward a greener economy. Moderated by Ellie Austin, Editorial Director of Fortune Most Powerful Women, May will share insights on navigating globalization, seizing opportunities in the energy transition, and the need for bold and creative leadership in a volatile world. Leaders from some of the world's most influential Fortune 500 and Global 500 companies will join the Summit to explore innovation within their respective industries, global markets, and more. They include:
Olfat Berro, Area Head, Middle East, Roche Pharmaceuticals
Julie Brill, Corporate Vice President, Global Technology and Regulatory Policy, Microsoft
Amel Chadli, President, Gulf Cluster, Schneider Electric
Leah Cotterill, Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and Africa (Outside KSA), Cigna Healthcare
Jena Ladhani, Chief Executive Officer, Global Workplace Solutions, KSA, CBRE
Lisa McGeough, President, CEO, and Head of Banking, HSBC U.S.
Harmeen Mehta, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Equinix
Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, Head, Investment Strategy Group; Chief Investment Officer of Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs
Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International
Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and EVP of Sustainability, Mastercard
Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer, Accenture
Shazia Syed, General Manager, Personal Care Business Group, Unilever Arabia (GCC), Turkey, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, and Head of Unilever Arabia
Kami Viswanathan, President, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa, FedEx
H.R.H. Princess Dr. Haya Bint Khaled Bin Bandar Al Saud, Senior Vice President of Research, Hevolution Foundation
H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, Chief Executive Officer, Culture House
H.E. Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary-General, Digital Cooperation Organization
Jomana Alrashid, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG)
Reine Abbas, Founder and CEO, Wixel Studios and SPICATech
Zam Zam Al Hammadi, Fighter, Professional Fighters League (PFL)
Hattan AlSaif, Fighter, Professional Fighters League (PFL)
Teresa Carlson, President, General Catalyst Institute
Emily Chiu, Chief Executive Officer, Novo
Serene Farah, Vice President, Growth and Strategy, Pure Harvest Smart Farms
Shahad Geoffrey, Cofounder and CEO, TAFFI
Noosheen Hashemi, Cofounder and CEO, January AI
Leila Hoteit, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group
Dr. Somi Javaid, Founder, HerMD
Rashida Jones, Former President, MSNBC
Eunice Lee, Chief Operating Officer, Scopely
Aidan Madigan-Curtis, General Partner, Eclipse Ventures
Nadine Mezher, Cofounder, Sarwa
Jacqueline Novogratz, Founder and CEO, Acumen
Jessica Orkin, Chief Executive Officer, SYPartners
Ellie Rubenstein, Cofounder and Managing Partner, Manna Tree
Dana Settle, Cofounder and Managing Partner, Greycroft
Emon Shakoor, Founder and CEO, Blossom Accelerator
Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner, Global Ventures
Yvonne Winter, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer, FlyNow Aviation
