Nokia Delivers Advanced Tactical Private Wireless Solutions To Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA)



Enhanced battlefield connectivity with Nokia Banshee tactical private wireless solutions

Supporting Marine Corps modernization efforts with resilient, high-speed communications Providing hands-on training for seamless deployment and operational success

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

VIRGINIA, USA – Nokia today announced that it has delivered its Banshee tactical private wireless solutions to the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA), reinforcing the US Marine Corps' commitment to provide seamless, secure, and resilient communications for tactical operations. This milestone builds upon years of collaboration between Nokia and the Marine Corps in testing and refining next-generation communication capabilities to support critical operational needs.

In 2023, Nokia and the Marine Corps conducted a two-day proof-of-concept at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, validating Banshee's ability to deliver secure, high-capacity tactical communications beyond expectations. That same year, Nokia and MCTSSA partnered at Project Convergence to showcase Banshee's effectiveness in denied, disrupted, intermittent, and limited (DDIL) environments. These demonstrations reinforced its role in enabling resilient, high-speed connectivity across joint warfighting networks.

Following these findings, MCTSSA acquired multiple Banshee units in early 2025 for further evaluation and integration into Marine Corps exercises. To support seamless deployment, Nokia provided hands-on training to MCTSSA and other Marine Corps units, covering private wireless network operations, setup, troubleshooting, and live demonstrations of Banshee's capabilities.

“Banshee is a game-changer for the warfighter, providing the Marine Corps with a powerful, scalable private wireless solution that meets the demand of modern warfare. We are honoured to support MCTSSA and the Marine Corps as they modernise battlefield connectivity while enhancing operational efficiency and resilience,” said Scott Ferguson, chief revenue officer, Nokia Federal Solutions.

“High bandwidth, low latency transport is critical for sensor-to-shooter integration, enabling real-time data flow from sensors to weapon systems. This ensures precise, timely strikes, maintaining battlefield advantage. Even slight delays can jeopardise missions, making robust connectivity a strategic necessity for lethality and adaptability in modern warfare,” said Capt. Eric Perez, MCTSSA Cyber Network Operation Officer.

The Nokia Banshee family delivers a high-speed, long-range, and secure tactical communication solution designed for rapid deployment in demanding environments. As a cost-efficient, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) system, it leverages industry R&D investments to provide a scalable alternative to traditional Marine Corps communications. With its lightweight, easy-to-use design and advanced security, Banshee ensures resilient, mission-critical connectivity while significantly reducing costs, aligning with MCTSSA's vision for modernising battlefield communications.

