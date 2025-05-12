Bonaire Welcomed 18, 858 Stayover Visitors During April 2025

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has shared preliminary tourism data for April 2025, revealing that Bonaire received 18,858 stayover visitors. This represents a 14.3 percent increase compared to April 2024, when 16,505 visitors arrived.

Visitors from the Netherlands formed the largest group, accounting for 39.6 percent of total arrivals with 7,476 visitors. US visitors were the second-largest group, making up 24.8percent of arrivals with 4,676 visitors.

Dia di Rincon played a significant role in attracting more visitors from Curacao and Aruba. A total of 3,112 (16.5%) visitors from Curaçao visited the island, followed by Aruba with 610 (3.2%) visitors, Canada with 600 (3.2%) visitors, Germany with 518 (2.7%) visitors, Belgium with 448 (2.4%) visitors, Switzerland with 215 (1.1%) visitors, Colombia with 154 (0.8%) visitors, and United Kingdom with 142 (0.8%) visitors.

Most US visitors travelled with a partner, followed by alone. Most came for vacation (53.7%) and diving (32.8%). The majority stayed at a hotel (49.7%), a villa (14.5%), an apartment (7.2%), their own property (6.3%), or with a relative (4.5%). US visitors primarily came from New York, California, Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. The age distribution revealed that mature travellers aged 55-64 represented 22.6 percent of the visitors, and those aged 45-64 comprised 20.8 percent.

Most Dutch visitors travelled with a partner and then alone. Most visitors came for vacation (71.4%) and to visit friends and family (10.6%). Most visitors stayed at a hotel (47.8%), followed by an apartment (12.2%), a villa (10.7%), a relative (8.4%), and their own property (4.7%).

Most Dutch visitors came from South Holland, North Holland, North Brabant, Gelderland, and Utrecht, with the 45-54 age group (18.7%) and the 55-64 age group (18.1%) being the largest segments.

