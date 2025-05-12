Addiction Aftershock: How Drugs Are Damaging Kidneys In Kashmir

Representational Photo

By Raqif Makhdoomi

Heroin, cocaine, and synthetic drugs are ravaging kidneys in Kashmir, leaving young people on the edge of extermination.

This isn't just a health crisis, experts say, it's a betrayal of an entire generation. Time is already running out, they warn, as the scale is staggering.

A 2023 study by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) in Srinagar found that over 60,000 people in Kashmir are addicted to hard drugs, with heroin use spiking by 30% in five years.

Every 12 minutes, someone walks into one of Srinagar's de-addiction centers. A decade ago, one center sufficed. Now there are four, with plans for more. These aren't just numbers, they're lives unraveling.

Addiction fuels a surge in diseases like HIV and hepatitis B and C, but the real devastation is in the kidneys.

Doctors report that 70-80% of chronic addicts suffer severe kidney damage, with some cases reaching 90% loss of function. Many are too frail for dialysis, let alone transplant.

Notably, heroin and synthetic opioids like fentanyl overload the body's filtration system. Over time, toxins build up, scarring the kidneys' delicate tissues.

A 2024 report from Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) noted that 40% of young addicts admitted for kidney issues had glomerulonephritis, a condition linked to drug-induced inflammation.

Intravenous drug use makes it worse. Shared needles introduce infections that further batter the kidneys.

And by the time symptoms like swelling or fatigue appear, the damage is often irreversible.

Most addicts can't afford treatment, and hospitals are overwhelmed. SKIMS alone sees 20-30 such cases monthly, a number doubling yearly.

Many blame free passage of drugs for this health crisis. Reportedly, heroin from Afghanistan and Pakistan flows in, often mixed with cheaper synthetics to maximize profits. Peddlers move with chilling ease, reaching Srinagar's alleys and beyond.

It's believed that becoming a peddler is horrifyingly simple. Dealers prey on addicts, offering free hits for distribution. The cycle spins on, wrecking more lives and crumbling families.

Mothers weep for sons who've forgotten how to smile, siblings haunted by a stranger in their home.

Overdoses are grimly common. In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir Police reported 150 overdose deaths, a 25% jump from the prior year.

Unemployment, broken homes, and the scars of strife play a big role.

Drugs have long been weapons in places like Punjab or Afghanistan, dulling minds and breaking spirits. A 2022 survey by the J&K Health Department found 65% of addicts cited stress from the region's volatility as a trigger.

But the ease of access is what keeps one awake. Heroin shouldn't be easier to find than a job in a place like Kashmir, many argue, yet it is. And that's not an accident, observers reckon, as it's a crisis people have ignored.

Enforcements-arrests, seizures, property seals-are largely seen as efforts to chase shadows. In 2024, authorities confiscated 270 kilograms of heroin, yet the supply barely flinched. A senior officer told me,“By the time drugs reach us, they're already everywhere.”

For many, it's a gut-punch of truth.

But then, a sense prevails, this isn't just a local fight. It's a global web of cartels and power brokers, demanding more than government action.

Therefore, schools are expected to teach kids the real cost, not just of addiction but of kidney failure and lives cut short. Communities similarly are exhorted to rally around the struggling, not shun them.

The alternative is unthinkable. SKIMS doctors warn that without intervention, kidney failure cases could triple by 2030. That's thousands more young people lost, thousands more families broken.

Clearly, the kidneys failing today are a siren. Tomorrow, it'll be worse.

Raqif Makhdoomi is a law student and rights defender based out of Srinagar.