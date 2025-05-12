Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Modi To Address Nation At Around 8 PM Tonight

PM Modi To Address Nation At Around 8 PM Tonight


2025-05-12 10:08:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 PM tonight, his first since the start of Operation Sindoor, officials said.

The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

The understanding was reached after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan then attempted to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

Read Also LoC Villagers Return Home After Fleeing Pak Shelling India, Pak DGMOs Hold Talks

The Indian armed forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.

Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions, causing massive damage

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has said 35-40 Pakistani military personnel have been killed in the combat and New Delhi achieved its desired objectives.

Ghai is scheduled to speak with his Pakistani counterpart this evening, the second time since Saturday.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN12052025000215011059ID1109537872

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search