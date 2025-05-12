PM Modi To Address Nation At Around 8 PM Tonight

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 PM tonight, his first since the start of Operation Sindoor, officials said.
The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.
The understanding was reached after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.
Operation Sindoor was launched by India on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.
Pakistan then attempted to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.
The Indian armed forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.
Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions, causing massive damage
Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has said 35-40 Pakistani military personnel have been killed in the combat and New Delhi achieved its desired objectives.
Ghai is scheduled to speak with his Pakistani counterpart this evening, the second time since Saturday.
