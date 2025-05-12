Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Pak Dgmos Hold Talks

2025-05-12 10:08:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday.

The two military officials deliberated on various aspects of the understanding reached between the two sides on May 10 on stopping military actions and firings, it is learnt.

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. However, it started at around 5 PM. The outcome of the talks is not yet known.

