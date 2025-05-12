Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Talon Metals Corp. : The majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in central Minnesota, announces a historic massive sulphide intercept measuring a cumulative 34.9 meters at the Tamarack Nickel Copper Project. Talon Metals Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.11.

