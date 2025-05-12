403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Imperial Metals Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Imperial Metals Corporation : Reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Total revenue was $176.6 million in the March 2025 quarter compared to $84.6 million in the 2024 comparative quarter. Income from mine operations increased to $78.3 million in the March 2025 quarter from a loss of $1.5 million in March 2024, an increase of $79.8 million. Imperial Metals Corporation shares T are trading down $0.01 at $3.59.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment