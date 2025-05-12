Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.


2025-05-12 10:07:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. : In collaboration with Jupiter Research LLC, a subsidiary of TILT Holdings Inc., has secured regulatory approval for the first handheld liquid inhalation device designed for precise medical cannabis administration. This EU medical device certification (Regulation (EU) 2017/745) paves the way for improved patient options and a new era of innovation in medical cannabis delivery. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. shares T are trading up $0.06 at $1.20.

MENAFN12052025000212011056ID1109537867

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search