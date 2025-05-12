403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. : In collaboration with Jupiter Research LLC, a subsidiary of TILT Holdings Inc., has secured regulatory approval for the first handheld liquid inhalation device designed for precise medical cannabis administration. This EU medical device certification (Regulation (EU) 2017/745) paves the way for improved patient options and a new era of innovation in medical cannabis delivery. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. shares T are trading up $0.06 at $1.20.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment