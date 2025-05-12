403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - CanCambria Energy Corp. : Announced the results of the Company's independent resource evaluation for the Kiskunhalas tight-gas project in southern Hungary dated April 30th, 2025, prepared by Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering ltd (CHPE). The company holds 100% working interest and 98% net royalty interest across the greater BA-IX mining license at the Kiskunhalas project. The report includes an area of 4,000 net acres with the Development Pending sub-class for Contingent Resources. The company's 2023/24 proprietary 3D seismic program was fully utilized in the preparation of the report and integrates three legacy wells; the dataset provides open-hole logs, core and gas test/production data. The resulting seismic-derived facies models provide a significant improvement over all older characterization efforts. The CHPE best estimate for Contingent Resource volumes (2C Development Pending) is 627.4 billion cubic feet (BCF) natural gas and 66.5 million barrels (MMBBL) condensate/natural gas liquids (NGL) net to the company (un-risked).1 The net risked recoverable contingent resource (2C Development Pending) is 501.9 BCF natural gas and 53.2 MMBBL condensate/NGL. CanCambria Energy Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.50.
