403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. : Has declared an increase in the regular quarterly dividend from US$0.185 to US$0.19 per Class A Ordinary Share. This represents a 3% increase to US$0.76 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record June 2, 2025. Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.
shares T.U are trading unchanged at $13.29.
shares T.U are trading unchanged at $13.29.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment