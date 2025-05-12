Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-12 10:07:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. : Has declared an increase in the regular quarterly dividend from US$0.185 to US$0.19 per Class A Ordinary Share. This represents a 3% increase to US$0.76 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record June 2, 2025. Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.
shares T.U are trading unchanged at $13.29.

