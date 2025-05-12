Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-12 10:07:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Silvercorp Metals Inc. : Reported an updated independent mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for its Condor gold project in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province of Ecuador. Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares T are trading down $0.22 at $5.16.

