Azerbaijan Discusses Energy Partnership With EU, Focusing On Gas, Green Energy, And Hydrogen
Discussions were held regarding Azerbaijan's supply of natural gas, green energy, and hydrogen to Europe.
Azernews reports, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared this update on his "X" account.
"We had a productive meeting with Gert Jan Koopman, the European Commission's Director-General for Eastern Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG ENEST), to discuss key issues in the Azerbaijan-European Union energy partnership.
We exchanged views on the supply of natural gas, green energy, and hydrogen to Europe, the development of current and planned energy corridors, the future role of these projects in energy security, investment opportunities, and the upcoming Azerbaijan-EU energy dialogue meeting," the post read.
