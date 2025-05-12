Dana Recognized As '2025 Educational Partner Of The Year' By HDA Truck Pride

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated was named the 2025 Educational Partner of the Year by HDA Truck Pride, the largest independent provider of parts and services for the commercial vehicle aftermarket in North America.

"Dana has set the standard for training with their webinars, hands-on sessions, and in-person training. Additionally, the Dana team has contributed LMS [Learning Management Software] courses directly to HDA Truck Pride University," said Tina Hubbard, president and CEO at HDA Truck Pride. "Dana's dedication makes them an outstanding partner in training support."

Martin Redilla, education manager at HDA Truck Pride, said, "Dana's approach to useful tools and sessions set a new industry benchmark. Dana is leading the way in industry training."

"Dana is truly honored to receive the 2025 Educational Partner of the Year award from HDA Truck Pride," said Bill Nunnery, Dana's senior director of aftermarket sales and marketing. "This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our team. Collaborating with exceptional partners like HDA Truck Pride has been a cornerstone of our success. Their commitment to excellence and innovation inspires us to continually enhance our training programs to support the commercial vehicle aftermarket industry."

About Dana in the Aftermarket

Powered by recognized brands such as Dana, Spicer®, Victor Reinz®, AlbarusTM, BreviniTM, Glaser®, GWB®, Spicer Select®, ThompsonTM, and TransejesTM, Dana delivers a broad range of aftermarket solutions – including genuine, all-makes, and value lines – servicing passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles around the world. Leveraged by a global network of 14 distribution centers, Dana's dedicated aftermarket team provides technical service, customer support, high fill rates, and on-time delivery to customers around the globe. For product information, visit and . For e-catalog and parts locator, visit . To upgrade customized vehicles with Dana products, visit . To speak with a Dana customer service representative, call 1-800-621-8084.

About HDA Truck Pride Network

The HDA Truck Pride Network is North America's largest independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket. With over 900 distribution locations and over 450 service facilities, HDA Truck Pride boasts the largest footprint in the industry. The marketing group is focused on value-added services, not just delivering parts, but solving problems and driving technical expertise. The organization offers education, product support and marketing programs all focused on growing the business of its members, fleet customers and service experts. For more information, visit .

