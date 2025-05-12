SAYBROOK UNIVERSITY NAMES DR. JEREMY MORELAND AS NEW PRESIDENT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jeremy Moreland as the next president of Saybrook University," said Patricia Breen, Ph.D., chair of the Board of Trustees for Saybrook University. "He exhibits a proven ability to lead institutions to new levels of success and shares our dedication to educating strong humanistic leaders who go on to positively impact their fields and communities."

Dr. Moreland most recently served as president of William Woods University, where he led the institution through a comprehensive revitalization-growing enrollment, launching new degree programs, expanding online offerings, and increasing philanthropic support. Prior to that, he served as provost and chief academic officer at St. Thomas University, where he contributed to significant growth in enrollment and student retention.

"I am honored to join Saybrook University as its next president, an institution whose values so closely align with my own," said Dr. Moreland. "Saybrook's bold commitment to social transformation and dedication to the humanistic tradition make it a truly exceptional institution. I look forward to working together to nurture an innovative, learner-centered community, ensuring that Saybrook thrives both now and in the future."

Dr. Moreland holds both a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in General Experimental Psychology from Texas Christian University. He is a recognized advocate for learner-centered education and positive social impact.

"Dr. Moreland's commitment to innovation and his collaborative leadership style resonate strongly with the values of Saybrook University and our broader System," said Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., chancellor of The Community Solution Education System, which includes Saybrook University. "His passion for student success and his understanding of the needs of today's learners make him the ideal choice to lead Saybrook's next chapter."

For more information about Saybrook University, visit .

About Saybrook University

From its inception in 1971, Saybrook University has empowered students to create a more sustainable and just world. A pioneer in hybrid instruction, Saybrook transforms learning by humanizing the virtual experience to develop leaders who drive positive social change and prioritize holistic health. One of the first U.S. universities to offer online graduate education to working professionals, Saybrook combines online education with in-person learning experiences for a tailored, comprehensive academic environment. The Saybrook experience is rooted in the humanistic tradition, allowing the community to help students reach their full potential. Saybrook is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. Saybrook University is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Saybrook University