Life Brokerage Strengthens Competitive Edge With Magnifact's Agentvizion Integration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The launch represents a key milestone for Life Brokerage, empowering their agents to manage client expectations, address requirements, and accelerate policy issuance more efficiently via both browser and mobile access.

In addition, Magnifact has introduced a suite of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that offer real-time insights into case statuses, sales performance trends, agent productivity, and case manager effectiveness. These analytics provide decision-makers with actionable data to optimize growth and operational efficiency.

Anthony Mento, President of Life Brokerage, said:

"Our partnership with Magnifact represents a major leap forward in how we serve our agents and clients. As a company operating under the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), we rely on timely, accurate KPIs to run effective Level 10 meetings and keep the entire team aligned. In the past, our data was fragmented across multiple platforms, creating inefficiencies and slowing our ability to act.

Magnifact's solution has centralized our data, automated our weekly KPI reporting, and made our performance metrics easily accessible. Just as importantly, it has transformed the agent experience-giving our licensed producers a modern mobile app to manage new business in real time. This isn't just about efficiency-it's a foundational step in our ability to scale and thrive as an independent firm."

Melissa Bauknight, Director of New Business at Life Brokerage, added:

"Working with the Magnifact team has been nothing short of exceptional. Their deep expertise in the brokerage industry has been vital to the success of our launch. They consistently deliver on the goals and timelines they set-qualities that are invaluable in this fast-paced environment.

One of their most impactful contributions is the automation of our KPIs, which now provide instant insights into the overall health of our firm, enabling us to quickly identify strengths and areas needing attention. This level of clarity has enhanced our ability to plan, refine processes, and operate more efficiently. As an essential part of our team meetings, these insights empower each member with visibility into their performance and progress toward both individual and team goals.

The AgentVizion2GO mobile app will elevate the way our agents manage their business with our agency. From streamlining workflows to accelerating case placement, it should make operations more seamless and efficient, providing us with a meaningful competitive edge in the marketplace."

Krish V. Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Magnifact, said:

"We are thrilled to enable Life Brokerage with our latest advanced analytics coupled with mobile technology. With real-time push notifications and KPIs, Life Brokerage can enhance agent productivity, improve case cycle times, and enable leadership teams to make informed strategic decisions."

About Life Brokerage

Founded in 2013 in Hammonton, New Jersey, Life Brokerage is a leading Brokerage General Agency offering tailored life insurance solutions. Serving high-net-worth individuals and corporations nationwide, its licensed agents provide personalized strategies for business, estate, and legacy planning. With access to over 30 top insurance carriers, Life Brokerage delivers expert medical underwriting aligned with carrier requirements, tailored product design, and advanced tools for efficient case management. Committed to enhancing advisors' businesses, Life Brokerage offers independent, client-focused recommendations for unique needs.

For more information, visit .

About Magnifact

Founded in 2015, Magnifact provides SOC 2 Type II-compliant DataIntelligentSM solutions for the insurance industry. Magnifact's patented and award-winning AgentVizionTM suite offers a 360-degree view of business across carriers and distribution channels. The AgentVizion2GO mobile app, powered by real-time push notifications, enhances the user experience. Industry-standard AgentVizion API Services for carriers and distributors are complemented by Magnifact's implementation services. The Magnifact Command Center enables clients to manage these platforms with real-time reporting and alerts. Magnifact is a member of the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI).

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnifact