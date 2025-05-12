CRN Names Five C1 Leaders To 2025 Women Of The Channel List

Annual recognition for outstanding C1 executives driving channel innovation and growth

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a global leader in technology solutions that elevate connected human experiences, today announced that five C1 leaders have been named to the 2025 CRN® Women of the Channel list, including Meghan Keough, Chief Marketing Officer; Valerie Corniello, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales Operations; Suzanne Shreve, Vice President of Professional Services; Katie McPherson, Director of Field and Partner Marketing; and Wendy Munnell, Director – Palo Alto & Extreme Networks Alliances. Of note, Keough and Corniello were elevated to the 2025 CRN Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list.

The annual Women of the Channel recognition by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Compan , celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

The annual CRN Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and consultants for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

"We are extremely proud of all our C1 executives for this well-deserved recognition," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO at C1. "These outstanding channel, sales, partner, and marketing leaders represent the incredibly strong women of C1, and are helping redefine how we bring unmatched commitment, strategic insight, and engineering depth to support our clients and vendor partners as they navigate the next wave of innovation powered by AI, infrastructure modernization, and security transformation."

From leading complex IT transformations to mentoring the next generation of technology professionals, this year's honorees exemplify the values of leadership, inclusion, and partner success that drive C1's partner ecosystem forward.

Meghan Keough, Chief Marketing Officer – Meghan leads the marketing team, focusing on accelerating C1's brand awareness and differentiating C1's position in the market.

Valerie Corniello, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales Operations – Valerie leads C1's sales operations, focusing on revenue enablement and partner alliance management.

Suzanne Shreve, Vice President of Professional Services – Suzanne leads C1's professional services team, focusing on accelerating growth and delivering connected human experiences.

Katie McPherson, Director of Field and Partner Marketing – Katie leads C1's partner marketing efforts, focusing on strengthening partnerships and developing a high-performing organization.

Wendy Munnell, Director – Palo Alto & Extreme Networks Alliances – Wendy manages relationships with two of C1's key partners, focusing on continued growth.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

The full 2025 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at .

C1 was recently named to the CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2025, which spotlights the top MSPs offering on- and off-premises services for midmarket and enterprise customers.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.

About C1

C1 is a global technology solutions provider that helps organizations modernize communications, enhance security, and optimize infrastructure to create more connected and productive experiences. With a deep bench of engineers and strategic alliances with partners like Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper, Genesys and more. C1 delivers lifecycle solutions that help over 6,000 customers transform in today's AI-powered world. Learn more at onec .

© 2025. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Kim Espinosa

[email protected]

832.721.0087

SOURCE C1

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED