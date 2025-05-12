Anne Baker Of Adaptiva Spotlighted On CRN's 2025 Women Of The Channel List

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva , a global leader in autonomous endpoint management, proudly announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Anne Baker, CMO, on its prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2025. Baker is renowned for leading growth initiatives and elevating market awareness of Adaptiva's autonomous endpoint management solutions, which enhance IT efficiency and reduce risk by accelerating the continuous delivery of software, patches, and vulnerability remediations.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

"Anne's recognition on the CRN Women of the Channel list is a testament to her visionary leadership and relentless commitment to driving partner and channel success," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "She leads our channel strategy and plays a pivotal role in expanding Adaptiva's market reach. Anne is also a strong advocate for building an inclusive culture that empowers bold thinking, nurtures talent, and drives meaningful industry impact through partnership excellence. We're proud to see her contributions recognized by others as well."

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at .

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva , the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. The company's OneSite platform and suite of products deliver IT and cybersecurity leaders a fully automated approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and configuration updates across their organizations' endpoints. Founded nearly two decades ago, hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase IT operational efficiency, reduce endpoint security risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Adaptiva is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington with offices in Chicago and London. Learn more at adaptiva , and follow the company at LinkedIn , Facebook and @Adaptiva .

OneSite, OneSite Patch, OneSite Health and OneSite Anywhere are trademarks of Adaptive Protocols, Inc.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2025. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Adaptiva

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED