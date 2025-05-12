Agricultural Films Market Worth $16.4 Billion By 2034 - Exclusive Report By The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Agricultural Films Market is projected to be valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2024 and reach USD 16.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The market for agricultural films is driven by the precision agriculture technique gains traction alongside investments in high-performance silage and greenhouse films and a move toward eco-friendly materials. The market experiences major change through sustainable farming trends which promote biodegradable and compostable film adoption.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the agricultural films market growth of 3.8% comprises a range of materials, products, application and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Agricultural Films Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Agricultural Films Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by precision and smart agriculture techniques in agricultural films. The primary factors driving growth include rising demand for higher agricultural productivity together with expanded use of protected farming methods such as greenhouses and mulching and increased adoption of advanced films possessing UV resistance and thermic properties. Subsidies and governmental backing in emerging Asia Pacific markets stimulate plasticulture adoption. The market encounters stumbling blocks due to environmental issues related to plastic waste and the unstable price of essential materials such as polyethylene.

Sustainable Farming Solutions: The agricultural films market experiences major change through sustainable farming trends which promote biodegradable mulch film adoption globally. The growing awareness of plastic pollution issues among farmers, policymakers and manufacturers has led to a broader acceptance of sustainable alternatives that maintain crop efficiency while minimizing ecological damage over time. Under appropriate conditions these films naturally break down which results in minimal waste and eliminates the need for arduous post-harvest removal tasks. The solution improves soil health while addressing plastic waste problems and cutting down post-harvest operational expenses. These applications consist of mulch films which can be tilled back into soil after their use period and compostable greenhouse films that support seasonal farming while maintaining environmental sustainability. Manufacturers in the agricultural films market can now pursue innovative product development and establish unique value offerings because of this transition. European nations have started implementing both incentives and regulatory requirements to boost the adoption of biodegradable farming films. The push from large agricultural businesses and food producers to decarbonize their supply chains is boosting the need for sustainable film products.

Upsurge Demand for Horticulture and Floriculture: The global interest in ornamental plants and high-value horticultural products drives increased use of protective plastic films which accelerates the agricultural films market growth. The increasing urbanization combined with rising incomes leads to greater consumer demand for attractive landscapes and healthy produce which forces farmers to use advanced growing methods that depend on specialized agricultural films. Greenhouse films with UV stability and diffused light transmission features along with anti-condensation properties now form essential components for floriculture in export-focused areas including Kenya, Colombia, India, and the Netherlands. These functional characteristics facilitate proper photosynthesis and flower growth while reducing disease occurrence due to high humidity and temperature fluctuations. Greenhouse films create controlled growing environments that enable farmers to lengthen their growing seasons while minimizing pesticide use which helps achieve sustainability objectives. The agricultural films market exploits this growing demand by providing customized solutions like color-specific mulch films and biodegradable films along with light-modifying greenhouse covers which cater especially to sensitive horticultural and floral crops.

Wide range of Applications for Agricultural Films: Product-specific innovations now dominate the agricultural films market because they address various farming needs through specialized options including mulch films and greenhouse films alongside silage films and tunnel films. Different agricultural film types fulfil unique functions that together improve farming efficiency while supporting sustainability and crop quality across diverse climates and agricultural methods. Mulch films stand as the most popular choice in agricultural use, particularly for vegetable and fruit farming while providing advantages such as soil moisture preservation and temperature control. Biodegradable and photodegradable variants represent recent advancements that address environmental issues while keeping agronomic effectiveness intact. These films serve a crucial role in high-density planting systems and their adoption is accelerating in regions that experience water shortages. The agricultural films market extends to specialty products like fumigation films and UV-blocking covers which broaden film applications for various crops throughout different regions.

Geographical Insights: The Asia Pacific region leads the agricultural films market account for a share of 42% driven by extensive agricultural land and dense population with China and India adopting advanced farming methodologies. The horticulture and floriculture sectors of Europe establish its position as the second-largest agricultural films market with the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy leading the way. The combination of strict environmental regulations and sustainability mandates pushes European farmers to become pioneers in using biodegradable and recyclable agricultural films. North American film usage continues to increase due to technological innovations and a growing focus on soil health together with precision agriculture adoption.

Agricultural Films Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:



Based on material, the market is divided into low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), high density polyethylene (HDPE), ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA), reclaims and others. The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment held the largest share of the agricultural films market in 2024.

Based on product type, the market is divided into mulch films, greenhouse films, silage films, tunnel films and others. The mulch film segment held the largest share of the agricultural films market in 2024.

Based on application, the market is divided into horticulture, floriculture, fodder & silage storage and others. The horticulture segment accounted for a larger share of the agricultural films market in 2024. The agricultural films market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Agricultural Films Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:



Berry Global Inc

RKW Group

Coveris

Ab Rani Plast Oy

Industrial Development Company Sal

Armando Alvarez Group

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Plastika Kritis

Trioworld Industrier AB

Groupe Barbier

Polifilm

Sigma Plastics Group

Ginegar Plastics Inc.

Futamura Chemical Sanin S.R.L

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Agricultural Films Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



In April 2025, Berry Global Inc launched Silotite Film&Film (F&F) which is a silage wrap solution. The Silotite Film&Film (F&F) solution offers a balewrapping method that ensures protection while improving fermentation efficiency and simplifying recycling. The innovative solution helps to improve silage quality while reducing losses and simplifies recycling and simultaneously can drive the agricultural films market.

In March 2025, RKW Group launched The Hytilux® greenhouse films which target specific light and temperature needs that various open-field vegetable and fruit crops demand. These films transmit light efficiently while providing an optimal greenhouse setting and reducing both heating expenses and energy consumption. The film's ability to reflect long-wave infrared rays serves to retard the nighttime cooling process inside the greenhouse. The superior thermal characteristics of this material protect plants from temperature stress caused by fluctuations between cold and warm conditions. In January 2024, RKW Group launched greenhouse film and net solutions with non-wovens for the entire supply chain at Fruit Logistica expo in Berlin. RKW greenhouse films demonstrate reliable performance and strong durability even when faced with demanding conditions. The films protect crops and maintain their high quality throughout the growth period while helping regulate harvest schedules. Multiple harvest cycles become possible within a single year.

Conclusion:

The agricultural films market continues to expand because of the global focus on securing food supplies and implementing farming practices that conserve resources and adapt to climate change. The agricultural films market grows through applications ranging from mulch and greenhouse films to silage and tunnel purposes for various end uses in horticulture, floriculture, and fodder storage. The Asia Pacific region maintains its market dominance through large-scale farming operations and governmental assistance while Europe and North America take the lead in developing innovative materials and promoting sustainability. The growing adoption of materials such as LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, EVA/EBA and biodegradable polymers demonstrates a transition towards both improved performance and environmental accountability. The main obstacles continue to be small-scale farmers' limited awareness and insufficient recycling infrastructure.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, agri-business owners, and end users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 16.4 billion by 2034, the Agricultural Films Market represents a significant opportunity for raw material suppliers, agri-business owners, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

