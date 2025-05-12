Hankook Tire Showcases Dynapro Lineup At Overland Expo WEST

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hankook designed its Dynapro tires for true off-road and SUV performance and reliability in a variety of driving conditions and scenarios. Visitors to Hankook's booth will get a look at this versatile lineup, capable of all-terrain adventures, mountain crawls, and the roads in between. Attendees can find Hankook Tire and the Dynapro lineup close to the main entrance at booth #G1, which will also feature exclusive giveaways – including pins, stickers, hats, mugs, and more.

Featured Dynapro tires at Hankook's Overland Expo WEST booth include:



Dynapro AT2 Xtreme: Perfect for drivers who want strong performance both on paved roads and off the beaten path, the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme features a bold tread pattern that handles gravel, loose terrain, and snowy conditions with ease. Its design ensures a quiet, comfortable ride during long highway drives, eliminating the typical hum associated with all-terrain tires.

Dynapro MT2: Hankook's Dynapro MT2 stands at the pinnacle of off-road tire performance, engineered specifically to tackle the harshest natural environments. Its unique shoulder-to-sidewall linking system, robust sidewall shield, and specialized tread pattern ensure reliable performance in the most demanding off-road situations. Dynapro XT: The Dynapro XT is a tough, multi-use terrain tire crafted to fill the gap between all-terrain and mud-terrain options, making it a top pick for both overlanders and desert adventurers. It excels on challenging paths with sharp ascents and descents, with light rock-crawling capabilities, given your car has appropriate clearance.

"For Dynapro, participating in Overland Expo WEST is about more than showcasing products - it's about becoming part of the journey-driven lifestyle and inspiring confidence in every mile ahead," said Sean Kim, Director of North America Marketing Strategy. "By engaging directly with adventurers and sharing firsthand experiences, Dynapro underscores our commitment to delivering SUV/PUP dedicated tires for the most demanding off-road conditions."

Overland Expo WEST is the premier overlanding community event in the country, with over 400 exhibitors sharing classes, demonstrations, and activities, and over 30,000 attendees coming to share off-road adventures and experiences. Hankook Tire will be located at Booth #G1, right inside the main entrance. Overland Expo WEST takes place at Fort Tuthill Country Park, in Flagstaff, Ariz., May 16-18, 2025, with booth activities running daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

