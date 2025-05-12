German Government To Limit Disclosure Of Weapons Deliveries To Ukraine, Including Taurus Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany's new federal government will continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, but will do so with less public disclosure to avoid revealing information to Russia.

German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said this during his first press briefing in the role, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Germany is prepared to continue supporting Ukraine, including with weapons [...] but we will limit the release of information about specific weapons systems," Kornelius said, adding that this also applies to the Taurus system.

He did not directly answer whether Chancellor Friedrich Merz is prepared to approve the delivery of Taurus missiles, but noted that the government is willing to support Ukraine with long-range weaponry of a certain range. However, he declined to specify in what form that support would be provided.

Kornelius stressed that disclosing detailed information about arms deliveries is not helpful to Ukraine's defense strategy when the enemy is aware of the specifics. As such, the government has decided to restrict public reporting on the scale of military assistance and to avoid naming specific weapons systems.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Michael Stempfle echoed this position, stating: "With regard to Taurus, we are refraining entirely [from providing information] for obvious reasons."

He recalled that Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has repeatedly stressed that public communication about such matters, particularly Taurus, must be limited for security reasons.

In May 2023, Ukraine formally requested Taurus cruise missiles from the German government. Then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the move, despite strong support from numerous politicians, including Friedrich Merz, who at the time led the opposition.