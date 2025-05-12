Sybiha Briefs Ministers In London On Battlefield Situation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha provided an update on the battlefield situation in Ukraine and coordinated peace efforts with counterparts from the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany, France, and the European Union during a ministerial meeting in London.

Sybiha shared the details on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

Following his online participation in the meeting - held at the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy - Sybiha stated that key topics included peace initiatives and joint work with the United States. Participants coordinated strategies of their steps this week, which will be decisive for peace and accountability.

"I shared the most up-to-date information about the real frontline situation, which I received directly from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi prior to the meeting," Sybiha said. "Russians are completely ignoring the offer of a full and durable ceasefire starting on May 12. They continue to attack Ukrainian positions all along the frontline."

He stressed that Moscow squanders another opportunity to put an end to the killings.

"This once again demonstrates that Russia's only goal is to prolong the war. To the contrary, Ukraine is making every effort to end the war and give diplomacy a chance. President Volodymyr Zelensky even proposed meeting with Putin in person on Thursday, but there has been no response as of yet," Sybiha said.

The ministers also discussed with allies the possibility of robust measures, including sanctions against Russia's banking sector, central bank, and energy industry, combined with new defense assistance packages for Ukraine.

"Putin must understand the consequences of rejecting peace efforts and continuing the war. We coordinated our next steps, contacts, and efforts for this week and further," the minister added.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy convened several European counterparts on Monday to discuss support for Ukraine and deeper regional defense cooperation ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's summit with EU leaders next week.

Photo credit: Andrii Sybiha / Facebook