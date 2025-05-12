MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Tests Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Forecast to 2036" report has been added tooffering.Influenza Tests Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.Influenza, also called flu or grippe, is an acute viral infection of the upper or lower respiratory tract that is marked by fever, chills, and a generalized feeling of weakness and pain in the muscles, together with varying degrees of soreness in the head and abdomen. Influenza viruses are categorized as types A, B, C, and D. These major types generally produce similar symptoms but are completely unrelated antigenically, so that infection with one type confers no immunity against the others. Influenza type A and B viruses cause the vast majority of influenza diseases in humans, and infection is preventable by vaccination.Influenza tests are diagnostic tests used to detect the presence of the influenza virus in a patient's respiratory system. The choice of influenza test depends on a variety of factors, including the severity of the patient's illness, the timing of the test, and the availability of testing facilities.Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Currently marketed Influenza Test and evolving competitive landscape:



Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Influenza Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015- 2036. Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:



Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, The analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Influenza Tests market. Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Influenza Tests market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Abbott Laboratories

Cepheid Inc

Quidel Corp

bioMerieux SA

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

DiaSorin Molecular LLC + Luminex Corp

Roche Diagnostics International Ltd

Becton Dickinson and Co

Qiagen NV Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

