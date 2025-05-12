Europe Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Major Platforms Like Meta And Tiktok Leading The Future $302 Billion Market, New Entrants Such As Shein And Temu Expanding Their Presence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector in Europe, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 50+ KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Europe is expected to grow by 20.7% on annual basis to reach US$146.35 billion in 2025. The social commerce market in the region experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 25.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 121.29 billion to approximately USD 302.74 billion.

European social commerce is evolving, with distinct trends emerging in different countries. While the UK leads in live shopping events, Germany shows significant revenue growth, and France leverages influencer partnerships. However, regulatory challenges across the European Union necessitate careful navigation. To effectively capitalize on the growing social commerce landscape, brands must adopt country-specific strategies, considering local consumer behaviors and regulatory environments.

The social commerce landscape in Europe is characterized by significant growth, with major platforms like Meta and TikTok leading the market and new entrants such as Shein and Temu expanding their presence. Recent acquisitions, including Brave Bison's purchase of Social Chain and Charlesbank's acquisition of Front Row, indicate a trend toward consolidation. However, companies must navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment shaped by the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act to remain competitive and compliant in the evolving market.

Address Regulatory Challenges in the European Union



Strict data protection laws and cultural factors have slowed the growth of social commerce in Europe. For instance, the European Commission has raised concerns about potential violations of EU antitrust laws by major platforms.

The European Union's emphasis on data privacy and fair competition creates a complex environment for social commerce platforms. Cultural preferences for traditional retail experiences also play a role. Businesses will need to navigate regulatory frameworks carefully and adapt their strategies to align with local preferences, potentially slowing the rapid adoption of social commerce compared to other regions.

Embrace Platform Diversification in Spain



Spanish consumers are engaging with various social media platforms for shopping, with a notable presence on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The diverse preferences among Spanish consumers for different content formats and community interactions drive engagement across multiple platforms. Brands targeting the Spanish market will benefit from a multi-platform approach. To maximize reach and sales, content will be tailored to suit each platform's unique features and audiences.

Assess Current Market Dynamics

Although the European social commerce market is experiencing significant growth, Europe's adoption of social commerce lags behind other regions. This is attributed to strong retail traditions and strict data protection laws.

Identify Key Players and New Entrants



Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram): Dominant in the European market, leveraging extensive user bases to integrate shopping features.

TikTok: Rapidly gaining traction with features like TikTok Shop, influencing purchasing decisions through viral content.

Shein: The Chinese fast-fashion retailer has expanded its presence in Europe, attracting consumers with low-priced products.

Temu is another Chinese platform making inroads into the European market.

Highlight Recent Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

In 2024, Brave Bison acquired Social Chain, a global social commerce agency. This acquisition aims to enhance Brave Bison's capabilities in the social commerce space. In August 2024, Charlesbank Capital Partners acquired digital agency Front Row, specializing in beauty, health, and wellness sectors, to enhance online sales strategies through social media influencers.

Analyze Regulatory Developments Impacting the Competitive Landscape



The DSA and DMA, enacted by the European Union, impose stricter regulations on online platforms, including content moderation, transparency, and fair competition measures. In November 2024, the European Commission fined Meta for engaging in abusive practices related to its Marketplace online classified ads business.

Market Evolution Over the Next 2-4 Years



The European social commerce market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with increased participation from established players and new entrants.

Regulatory frameworks are anticipated to become more stringent, emphasizing consumer protection, data privacy, and fair competition Building consumer trust through ethical practices and robust data protection will be crucial for maintaining competitiveness in the European market.

A bundled offering provides detailed 16 reports (704 tables and 912 charts), covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level:



Europe Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Austria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Belgium Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Denmark Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Finland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

France Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Germany Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Greece Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Netherlands Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Russia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Spain Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Switzerland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Scope for Each Report

Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of Social Commerce industry. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level.

Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030

S ocial Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030



Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel Hospitality

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2021-2030



B2B

B2C C2C

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2021-2030



Mobile Desktop

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030



Domestic Cross Border

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030



Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2021-2030



Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment Cash

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying Product Review Platforms

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2024



By Age

By Income Level By Gender

Social Commerce Market Share by Key Players, 2024



Facebook

Instagram

Shopify Austria

Refurbed

wikifolio

kyddo

snooopit

Kazidomi

My Social Book

myShopi

Lokkal

Earnieland

Unisport

My SkatePro

Flauntin

Apprl

StyleDoubler

Swappie

Rue du Commerce

Smiirl

Sephora

mobile.de

Zalando

idealo

Tomigo

Broombids

Popdeem

Irish Brands

Bantoa

GreenApes

Comehome

eBay

Orderchamp

Productpine

Brainly

Ganymede SP. Z.o.o.

Vkontakte

Youla

Shoppilot

Playtomic

21Buttons

Moodyo

YouTube

SHEIN

ImmoScout24

Inyova

LOOKK

Depop

AGORA Company Shop

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900