Inno Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation With New Life Technology On Development Of Cutting Edge B2B Marketplace Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNO HOLDINGS INC. (“INNO” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ : INHD) is trade-focused building technology and electronic products trading company, dedicated to consistently seeking innovative ways to enhance services and technologies and delivers high-quality products to its customers.

INNO has announced strategic cooperation with New Life Technology Development Co Ltd (“New Life Tech”), a renowned electronic products supply chain management group in Hong Kong, on development of a cutting edge B2B marketplace platform that will facilitate manufacturers and distributors to sell direct to business buyers. This marketplace platform, empowered by cloud computing, big data, and high-frequency matchmaking technology, will provide sellers cutting edge marketplace technology to enhance and grow their business while offering buyers access to an exclusive collection of top brands at or below wholesale prices.

In response to this development, Mr. Wei Ding, CEO of INNO, conveyed his appreciation, stating,“We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with New Life Tech on development of the B2B marketplace platform. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovative partnerships.” He further emphasized,“As the relationship between China and the United States tends to ease and stabilize, we expect a healthy growth in the global electronic products market. We believe that this B2B marketplace platform will improve our competitive strength in gaining more market share in the trillion-dollar electronic products distribution industry.”

New Life Tech, as a comprehensive electronic products related service provider, offers an array of services encompassing electronic products trading and supply chain services.

The strategic cooperation between INNO and New Life Tech signifies a strategic step forward in collaboration, particularly within the domain of electronic products supply chain services. This collaboration also opens avenues for exploration and innovation in various business sectors for INNO.

About Inno Holdings Inc.

INNO is a trade-focused building technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry with proprietary cold-formed steel framing, AI-driven design, and automation. The Company is also expanding into electronic product trading and growing its sales and distribution network.

The Company endeavors to create greater commercial value for its business partners and therefore enhance its own enterprise value and shareholders' value of their stake in the Company. The Company has a professional brand and marketing management system, which can quickly help partnering enterprises achieve the connection, management, and operation of marketing channels domestically and globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect the current view about future events. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:



...