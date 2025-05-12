Roma Varyani Joins Dealer Alchemist As Vice President Of OEM Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONE TREE, Colo., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Alchemist, a leading innovator in automotive digital marketing solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Roma Varyani as Vice President of OEM Partnerships. In this strategic role, Roma will spearhead the development and expansion of partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), aligning with Dealer Alchemist's mission to innovate digital advertising in the automotive industry. The addition of Roma to the leadership team underscores the company's dedication to fostering strategic partnerships that enhance value for clients and partners alike.









Roma brings a wealth of experience to Dealer Alchemist, with a distinguished career spanning over 15+ years in the Automotive, SaaS, AI and digital marketing sectors. Her tenure includes leadership positions at Stellantis, Chevrolet and Yahoo!, where she consistently drove innovation and growth in partnerships and digital strategies spanning across Tier 1 through Tier 3. Most recently, she served as Head of OEM Partnerships at Fullpath, where she was instrumental in forging key OEM alliances and enhancing program growth.

Roma was born and raised in Barcelona, Spain, to a family of entrepreneurs. She currently lives in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, with her husband and two sons. When she's not working her day job handling partnerships in Automotive SaaS or Media, you'll find her painting large scale art pieces or traveling the world - she is currently on her 34th country.

"I am thrilled to join Dealer Alchemist at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Roma. "The team's commitment to people-first, innovation and dedication to operational infrastructure sets the ground running to acquire and foster OEM partnerships successfully. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Jeff Clark, Dealer Alchemist President and Partner, expanded on Roma's value to their efforts,“Adding Roma Varyani to Dealer Alchemist's OEM operations is a testament to our continued growth and vision for serving our tier I partners and their dealers. We need to bring the best the industry has to offer to our leadership team, and with Roma's education, vast experience, work ethic, and success, she is the perfect fit for this key strategic role. She will be a great complement to this already powerful team of industry professionals and will serve our existing and future OEM partners with a best-in-class solution and service offering.”

About Dealer Alchemist

Dealer Alchemist's mission is to innovate advertising in automotive. With over ten years in operation, we have built an industry-leading team with laser-focused retail experience to help our partners sell and service vehicles more profitably by eliminating marketing waste. Our core values guide us: we are committed, courageous, and accountable, always going above and beyond for our clients and partners. We pride ourselves on being focused, resourceful, and outcome-driven, striving to innovate while genuinely caring for those we work with. Our journey is about creating positive forces in the industry and achieving outstanding results with integrity and humility.

