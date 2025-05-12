Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across KP Hailstorm Likely In Some Areas: Met Office
According to the Met Office, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy across the province. Rainfall is likely to affect a wide range of areas including Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Khyber, Kurram, Bannu, and both North and South Waziristan.
Rain was recorded yesterday in parts of Dir, Swat, and Abbottabad, with 4mm in Saidu Sharif and Dir, 2mm in Kalam, and 1mm in Kakul.
In terms of temperatures, Peshawar recorded a minimum of 21°C, with a maximum expected to reach 38°C. Kalam and Malam Jabba reported the lowest temperature at 10°C, while the mercury in Dera Ismail Khan is expected to soar to 40°C.
