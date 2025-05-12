The NVBDC And The UMES Center For Entrepreneurship And Innovation Continue To Empower Entrepreneurs

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

NVBDC and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Continue to Empower Entrepreneurs

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to continue its partnership with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. As an ongoing member of NVBDC's network, UMES Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation remains committed to fostering business growth and innovation among Veterans, students, faculty, alumni, and community-based entrepreneurs.The UMES Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation provides aspiring business owners with the resources needed to“Build a Business to Soar Above and Beyond.” Through workshops, speaker series, and mentorship programs, the center equips entrepreneurs, including Veteran-owned businesses, with the skills and connections needed to succeed. Additionally, its state-of-the-art makerspace offers hands-on access to the latest technology for product development and innovation.As part of NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force , UMES Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation plays a vital role in connecting Veteran entrepreneurs with the tools and support necessary to grow their businesses. This continued collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to empowering Veteran business owners and expanding access to entrepreneurial education.For more information about the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, visit .About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with Task Force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce./nvbdc-news/the-national-veteran-business-development-council-nvbdc-and-the-university-of-maryland-eastern-shore-umes-center-for-entrepreneurship-and-innovation-continue-to-empower-entrepreneurs/Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020...MVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862...

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.