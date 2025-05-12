OPIC Technologies, Inc. Deploys Spatial Livestream Technology To Support Search And Rescue Operations

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC's Spatial Livestream tech enables real-time 3D video from the field, helping teams coordinate more effectively during search and rescue missions.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, is introducing a new capability for search and rescue operations: real-time spatial livestreaming from the field that captures depth, motion, and orientation to enhance coordination, safety, and response efficiency.

In high-stakes environments where time and precision are critical, traditional video often falls short-failing to convey spatial relationships, terrain features, and line-of-sight information. OPIC's Spatial Livestreaming technology delivers an immersive view of the operational environment, allowing command teams and support personnel to observe field conditions with three-dimensional accuracy.

“Search and rescue depends on clear communication and shared situational awareness,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc.“Spatial Livestreaming gives teams the ability to see what field responders see-understanding terrain, obstacles, and movement in real time.”

With live 3D video streamed directly from body-worn devices or ground vehicles, response teams can track locations, assess hazards, and make informed decisions without being onsite. This improves safety for responders and helps allocate resources more effectively across dynamic and challenging environments.

“Our technology brings a new level of clarity to mission coordination,” Douglas added.“Whether you're searching dense forest, collapsed buildings, or flood zones, having spatial context helps everyone act faster and smarter.”

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, offering real-time immersive video that captures depth, motion, and spatial detail. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OPIC serves industries including public safety, defense, healthcare, sports, education, and enterprise. Its innovative solutions help teams operate more effectively, connect remotely, and respond with precision.



