Legal Dangers Tied To Memorial Day Weekend

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With Memorial Day weekend approaching, the nation prepares to remember and celebrate the brave soldiers who fought and died for America. However, with festivities so grand, this holiday is also famous for legal ramifications and fatal tragedies that arise amidst the celebration. Incidents such as DUIs (Driving Under the Influence) , DWIs (Driving While Intoxicated), possession of a controlled substance, BUIs (Boating While Intoxicated), and more can arise when one least expects it.If someone has never been in legal trouble, they may not be aware of the catastrophes that can happen so easily. When alcohol, controlled substances, and heavy machinery like a car or a boat are mixed together, lives can be ruined and even lost. Legal ramifications like DUIs, DWIs, and BUIs can have severe consequences, including license suspension, hefty fines, and jail time. The same can be said for being caught with possession of a controlled substance, as these are all generally subject to criminal charges that can derail someone's life and future.Individuals who find themselves in any of the above legal scenarios can find helpful resources online, like LegalMatch, the nation's first and most prominent attorney client matching platform. One can be matched for free with a criminal defense attorney , and the platform also has an informative online Law Library with articles on a multitude of legal topics, including directions about the kind of legal issue one might be facing, the kind of attorney needed, and how to proceed confidently.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

