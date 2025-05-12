New Book Unlocks The Secrets To Owning A Top-Level Domain

How to Get Your Own Top-Level Domain

Joe Alagna and Andrey Insarov's insider guide launches on The BookPatch, timed with the INTA Annual Meeting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold new resource for the digital age, online industry veterans Joe Alagna and Andrey Insarov announce the release of How to Get Your Own Top-Level Domain: An Insider's Guide to ICANN's Application Process. The book will debut May 15, 2025, exclusively on The BookPatch , coinciding with the International Trademark Association's (INTA) Annual Meeting in San Diego-a global gathering of brand owners, legal experts, and digital innovators.As ICANN prepares to open its next application window for new top-level domains (TLDs), this timely guide offers business leaders, entrepreneurs, and governments a clear roadmap to owning a piece of the internet's real estate. Alagna and Insarov draw from deep experience: Alagna has spent two decades in the domain name industry and, in 2012, advised on 60 successful gTLD applications (including .xyz, .club, and .app), while Insarov brings a global entrepreneurial lens and firsthand experience navigating the evolving domain landscape.“This book demystifies what can be an overwhelming process,” said Alagna.“We want to empower brands and innovators to seize this rare opportunity with clarity and confidence.”“Securing your own TLD is more than a technical win-it's a strategic move that can redefine your digital presence,” added Insarov.How to Get Your Own Top-Level Domain combines practical strategies, lessons learned, and expert insights to help readers avoid pitfalls and maximize success in what promises to be a fiercely competitive round.Pre-Order Now:Reserve your copy today by visiting . Early access ensures you'll be first in line when it comes available beginning on May 15.The book will be available for purchase and shipping starting May 15, 2025, exclusively via The BookPatch.About the Authors:Joe Alagna is Chief Strategy Officer at it Domains Ltd, a former board member of the Domain Name Association, and a recognized leader in the domain name industry.Andrey Insarov is a seasoned entrepreneur and CEO of it Domains Ltd, with extensive experience in global, digital business strategy.Together, they bring unmatched expertise across the domain name ecosystem.

