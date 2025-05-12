Scioteq LLC And Vision Products LLC Partner To Deliver Game Changing Augmented Reality Solutions For Military Pilots

Augmented reality helmet mounted display (HMD) that mounts to aviators' helmet

Both companies will demo their joint solution at the 2025 Army Aviation Solutions Summit in Nashville, TN

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A groundbreaking collaboration bringing significant new operational advantages to U.S. military pilots, especially in rotary-wing and future vertical lift operations, will feature ScioTeq LLC, a leader in high performance ruggedized visualization and computing solutions, and Vision Products LLC, a pioneer in the development of innovative augmented reality (AR) head worn displays as they jointly demonstrate the power of next-gen processing capabilities driving AR technology.

The live demonstration will feature ScioTeq's industry leading 5th Gen Open, DAL A certifiable computing platform and Vision Products A3RO DS-62/S head mounted display (HMD) which has been selected by the US Army helicopter community to provide an immersive, real-time augmented experience for pilots and airborne operators.

ScioTeq's Open Architecture Display Computer utilizes DAL-A certified MOSArt® software framework, which can drive all the Avionics visualization displays in any aircraft. Utilizing the latest generation of ARM-core based processors, it provides powerful multi core computing and rendering capabilities for complex operations and meets all the stringent requirements of military operations, including shock and vibration resistance, high reliability, and low power consumption.

“Ultimately, we are bringing together the best capabilities in the industry with best-in-class optics and form factors from Vision Products coupled with the latest technologies in certified computing platforms from ScioTeq. This kind of collaboration is unique as it is truly a best-in-class delivery of technology”, said Rob Gibbs, CEO, ScioTeq.

The A3RO is a paradigm shift on what's currently being used by the military aviation community. Its ultra-clear, high-resolution eyepiece has no rainbow or diffractive effects, no scatter that reduces contrast, and its 1920 x 1200 pixel, full color, high contrast display provides far better readability and immersive realism. It's freeform prism eyepieces deliver exceptional optical clarity thus ensuring that aircrews experience crisp, sharp visuals with little to no distortion or color artifacts. Vision Products is the only company producing freeform prism eyepieces for military HMDs. All other display companies either offer visor projected (expensive, lower resolution) or waveguides (fragile, low contrast, low resolution).

The DS-62/S transformative and expansive 62-degree field of view provides greater awareness, especially in degraded visual environments. Most HMDs used for military aviation have less than a 30-degree field of view except the F-35 HMD with a 50-degree field of view costing over a half a million dollars each. Recent tests at the University of Iowa with USAF pilots quantified that larger FOVs provide pilots with increased situational awareness and a lower workload. A3RO was designed with MOSA in mind, being compatible with all standard military helmets and uses only COTS interfaces. Its full 24-bit color with full-color visuals ensures better target recognition.

“By integrating our headset with ScioTeq's computing platform, we're demonstrating the future of AR applications in real-world scenarios, said Mike Browne, President, Vision Products LLC. This is just the beginning.”

This collaboration highlights the potential of combining advanced optics and wearable tech with powerful data processing to unlock new possibilities across industries-from aviation and training to field operations and remote support. The A3RO DS-62/S enhances flight safety, mission execution, and pilot effectiveness, while reducing the technological and economic hurdles of adoption. For U.S. military pilots, it's a leap forward in tactical capability and operational resilience.

The demonstration will take place at Booth #356 at the Army Aviation Solutions Summit (Quad-A) 2025 from April 14 – 16 in Nashville, TN. It will offer attendees the chance to experience firsthand how this integrated solution delivers precise, contextual digital overlays in outdoor environments.

About ScioTeq LLC

ScioTeq has 40 years' experience as a developer and manufacturer of high-tech, innovative, life- and mission-critical visualization and computing solutions for the Air Traffic Control, Avionics, and Defense & Security markets. With six locations worldwide, they are a trusted partner in visualization solutions for the most demanding environments.

ScioTeq designs video displays, smart displays, mission computers and networked video distribution which are used in the world's most challenging conditions. Their mission is to provide innovative solutions to end users with mission critical demands.

About Vision Products LLC

Vision Products is a leader in the development of high-resolution, wide field-of-view, head-mounted displays, sensor fusion, and digital night vision technologies. Based in Campbell, California, the company provides innovative visual solutions for military aviation, ground forces, and other mission-critical applications.

