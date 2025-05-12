Two Stratix Corporation Leaders Honored On CRN's Women Of The Channel And Power 80 Solution Provider Lists

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratix Corporation , a leading provider of managed mobility services (MMS), is pleased to announce that two outstanding leaders have been recognized by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in the 2025 Women of the Channel and 2025 Power 80 Solution Provider lists. These prestigious recognitions celebrate leaders driving innovation and success within the IT channel.

Stratix celebrates having two leaders, Gina Daniel-Lee and Elizabeth Klingseisen, on the CRN Power 80 Solution Provider list.

Gina Daniel-Lee is a 2025 Women of the Channel honoree, recognized for her influence, strategic thinking, and the energy she brings to the channel every day.

First, CRN has named Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Stratix, to the CRN Women of the Channel list. This list honors accomplished women from solution providers, vendors, and distributors whose leadership, vision, and impact are shaping the future of the IT ecosystem.

Gina is also recognized in the CRN Power 80 Solution Provider List, a select group of top-performing solution provider leaders whose innovative approaches are setting new standards for growth and success across the entire channel ecosystem. Joining her in the spotlight is Elizabeth Klingseisen, Senior Vice President of Marketing, who was also named to the Power 80 Solution Provider List for her leadership and contributions across the channel landscape.

"It's a privilege to work with Gina and Elizabeth," said Louis Alterman, CEO and President of Stratix. "It's no surprise to me to see them recognized-their fresh thinking and forward-looking strategies are a key part of why Stratix is leading the industry. This honor from CRN reflects their expertise and the momentum they've helped create across our organization."

Official coverage of the 2025 Women of the Channel list is at crn/wotc . CRN Power 80 Solution Provider honorees will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine being published in print and online at .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

© 2025 Stratix Corporation. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages over four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, visit .

SOURCE Stratix Corporation

