CRN Recognizes Six Malwarebytes Channel Leaders On The 2025 Women Of The Channel List

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, proudly announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized six channel leaders from its ThreatDown team on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2025.

Malwarebytes honorees from the ThreatDown team include: Brittany Larson, Territory Channel Account Manager; Courtney Sheppard, Global Partner Marketing Director; Jen Reid, Senior Director Global Channel Marketing & Demand Generation; Lindsey Hartman, Senior Manager, Channel Marketing; Samantha Bautista Carver, Field Marketing Manager; Whitney Miller, Senior Channel Account Manager – Nationals.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

"I'm always in awe of the women on this list and their personal and professional accomplishments," said Jen Reid, Senior Director Global Channel Marketing & Demand Generation. "It's such an honor to be included alongside my Malwarebytes colleagues – the Channel continues to be our focus, and these are the women helping bring those initiatives to life. Looking forward, we are excited to expand our reseller and distribution partnerships, create new revenue streams for our partner base through expanding our product portfolio, and roll out a new partner program with enhanced benefits in 2025."

"I'm proud to be a part of a team that believes in building with partners, not just for them," said Courtney Sheppard, Global Partner Marketing Director at Malwarebytes. "With a new partner program on the horizon, this is shaping up to be a transformative year. We're focused on building stronger alignment, creating easier paths to engagement, and rolling out the kind of resources and rewards that actually move the needle. The real impact comes when we listen, evolve, and put our partners first."

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

