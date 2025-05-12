Eplus Customer Experience VP Deanna Davenport Spotlighted On The CRN 2025 Women Of The Channel Power 80 Solution Provider List

ePlus CX Program Helping Customers Maximize Technology Investments

HERNDON, Va., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that Deanna Davenport, VP of Customer Experience, has been recognized on the CRN 2025 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list. This prestigious honor highlights an elite subset of influential solution provider leaders chosen from the CRN® 2025 Women of the Channel list.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to supporting the success of their partners and customers.

The ePlus CX program, led by Ms. Davenport, provides customers with tailored expertise and applied knowledge that helps them realize enhanced value from their software and services investments. The CX team helps to ensure that customer organizations are fully utilizing the technology investments they have already made. Operating with the mindset, "Your Why is Our Way," the ePlus CX team maintains a higher than 90% customer satisfaction score.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

"The entire goal of my job, and that of my team, is to provide our customer organizations with sound guidance and deep expertise that helps them maximize the power of technology investments and reach outcomes faster," said Deanna Davenport, vice president of Customer Experience at ePlus. "I am truly honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the effort we put into delivering exceptional levels of service and return for customers."

Ken Farber, president of ePlus Software, leading partnerships, marketing, and strategy at ePlus, said, "We are extremely proud of all that Deanna has accomplished, and of the tremendous value that her team is able to offer our customers. They are the true manifestation of our customer-first focus, and it is gratifying to see their efforts recognized in this way. Congratulations to Deanna."

The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and consultants for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at .

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,200 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

