Six Barracuda Leaders Named 2025 CRN Women Of The Channel

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all sized businesses, today announced that six of its channel leaders have been named 2025 CRN® Women of the Channel . These leaders are recognized for their outstanding contributions to partner success, channel innovation and the broader IT ecosystem.

This year's CRN list honors women whose vision, leadership and dedication are driving meaningful change across the channel. Barracuda's honorees include:



Jenna Renaud, Head of Channel, National Partners

Alli Oneal, Senior Manager, Global Partner Programs & Partner Experience

Aisha Eugene, Senior Manager, Partner Enablement

Heather Driscoll, Senior National Account Manager

Liz Panepinto, Senior Field Marketing Manager Michelle Vo, Senior Manager, Alliances

"We are incredibly proud to see six of our exceptional leaders recognized on CRN's 2025 Women of the Channel list," said Geoff Waters, chief revenue officer at Barracuda. "Their dedication, innovation and unwavering commitment to our partners are a driving force behind Barracuda's continued growth and success in the channel. We are honored to celebrate their achievements and the meaningful impact they are making across the industry."

The Barracuda Partner Success Program provides unmatched support and resources to help partners stay agile across multiple routes to market – including managed services, resale and marketplaces – so they can meet customers where and how they prefer to buy and use technology. The program offers valuable incentives, streamlined enablement and clear pathways to success, empowering partners to grow their business while delivering greater value to customers.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content and executive editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

The 2025 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at .

About Barracuda

Barracuda is a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats. Our platform protects email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions, and a managed XDR service, to strengthen cyber resilience. Hundreds of thousands of IT professionals and managed service providers worldwide trust us to protect and support them with solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. For more information, visit barracuda .

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

