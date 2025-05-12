India Star Anush Agarwalla Impresses At Holtkamper Dressurtage Grand Prix On New Mount

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Asian Games dual-medallist Anush Agarwalla came up with an impressive performance at the Holtkamper Dressurtage Grand Prix, Bielefeld, Germany, earning a personal best score of 69.44% in only his second Grand Prix appearance with his new equine partner, Etro.

The prestigious event features some of the world's elite dressage riders, and Anush's strong showing has positioned him as a name to watch in the international circuit. Anush Agarwalla had won the gold medal in the dressage team competition and a bronze in the individual event.

The performance marked a significant milestone for Anush and Etro, who have been working together for just a few months. Their growing partnership was on full display as they executed a graceful and technically refined test, drawing praise from both judges and spectators.

“I am very proud of our performance together,” said Anush.“Etro and I have learned a lot from each other in a short time. It's been months of hard work behind the scenes, and I'm happy we could showcase that today. While there's still room for improvement, this is a strong start to the season, and I'm excited to build from here.”

The pair will soon take their partnership to the international stage, competing at their first international show together-the CDI 3* in Lier, Belgium, later this week. Held at the renowned Azelhof Equestrian Centre, the Lier event is known for attracting top-level talent, and Anush is looking forward to the challenge.

“Competing internationally with Etro is something I've been looking forward to, and I'm very excited for what's ahead,” he added.

Agarwalla competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics, finishing 52nd in the Grand Prix discipline. He is the first Indian to take part in the dressage event of the Olympics.

One of the pioneers of Indian dressage on the global stage, Anush Agarwalla's latest performance is another step forward for him and the Indian equestrian.