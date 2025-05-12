403
Senior Psychiatrist Dr. Jyoti Kapoor Felicitated At Annual Accolades Ceremony, Honoring 400 Women Doctors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 12, 2025 - Senior psychiatrist and integrative health expert Dr. Jyoti Kapoor was honored at the Annual Accolades Ceremony recognizing 400 women doctors for her exceptional contributions to the healthcare sector. The prestigious event took place at the India International Centre and was graced by the presence of Hon'ble Delhi Chief Minister Ms. Rekha Gupta and Hon'ble Delhi Health Minister Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh.
Dr. Kapoor, Founder-Director of Manasthali -- Mental Health and Wellness platform, has spent over a decade pioneering an integrative healthcare system that addresses physical and mental health. Her innovative approach to holistic wellness and mental health has earned her acclaim within the medical community and beyond.
Her dedication to mental health extends beyond clinical practice. Dr. Kapoor has launched initiatives like the "Chalo Baat Karein" mental health support helpline during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Manasthali YouTube channel to raise awareness about mental health issues. She has been a vital asset to the nation's healthcare landscape. Her efforts in integrating mental wellness into mainstream healthcare have positioned her as a thought leader and changemaker in the field.
The felicitation is a testament to Dr. Kapoor's unwavering commitment to advancing mental health awareness, breaking societal stigmas, and building inclusive wellness ecosystems for all.
