Revealed: The Winners Of UAE Realty Awards 2025 By Finance World Magazine

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The highly anticipated FinanceWorld UAE Realty Awards 2025 unfolded in grand style at the luxurious Sofitel Dubai The Palm, setting a new benchmark for excellence, glamour, and celebration in the UAE's dynamic real estate and finance sectors.

Presented by Wasaya Investments and powered by iFund Factoring, driven by The Elite Cars (a subsidiary of Elite Group Holding ) and supported by FnP , the event was a magnificent gathering of senior government officials, veteran industry leaders, renowned real estate experts, financial visionaries, and distinguished guests, all coming together to honour the brightest achievers shaping the future of real estate in the UAE.



Female Real Estate Leader of the Year: Amira Sajwani

Young Achiever in Real Estate of the Year: Muhammad Binghatti – Chairman of Binghatti Holding

Real Estate CEO of the Year: Imran Farooq , CEO, Samana Developers

Rising Real Estate Entrepreneur to Watch: Calum White – Founder & CEO of White & Co

Developer of the Year: Wasl Asset Management Group

Landmark Development of the Year: Palm Jebel Ali by Nakheel

Master Developer of the Year: Damac Group

Most Admired Real Estate Brand of the Year: Sobha Group

High-Rise Residential Project of the Year: Tiger Sky Tower by Tiger Properties

Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer of the Year: Binghatti

Iconic Design of the Year Award: Burj Azizi by Azizi Developments

Urban Developer of the Year: DarGlobal

Smart and Sustainable Project of the Year: Takaya by Union Properties

Waterfront Development of the Year: Six Senses The Palm by Select Group

Real Estate Marketing Campaign of the Year: Zindagi ko bolo YAS, Miral Holding

Ultra Luxury Residential Project of the Year: The Alba Residences by OMNIYAT

Ultra-Luxury Developer of the Year: Amali Properties

Luxury Villa Project of the Year: Harissoni Villa La Mer by Almal Real Estate Development

Design Excellence Award: Provance Decoration

Best Amenities Provider of the Year: Dubai Residential

Rising Ultra Luxury Developer of the Year: Source of Fate

Branded Residences of the Year: Fairmont Residences Solara Tower by SOL Properties

Community Developer of the Year: LEAD Development

Best Beachfront Property of the Year: The Beach Vista by Range Developments

Lifestyle Developer of the Year: Irth Group

Digital Real Estate Platform of the Year: Property Finder

Emerging Developer of the Year: GFS Development

Prop Tech Solutions of the Year: Reelly Emerging Urban Developer of the Year: Object 1 Real Estate Development

In a moment of true recognition, Hussain Sajwani, founder and chairman of DAMAC Group , received the Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Award. This prestigious award celebrates his extraordinary career and pivotal contributions to shaping the modern real estate landscape of the UAE, solidifying his status as a true industry icon.

From the moment guests arrived, the evening radiated elegance, set to the enchanting melodies of internationally renowned flute player Liss . The venue dazzled with sophisticated décor, providing the perfect backdrop for networking, celebration, and inspiration. The night commenced with a high-energy performance by African Drummers UAE , instantly electrifying the atmosphere. This was followed by a spellbinding act by internationally acclaimed Emirati mentalist Moein Al Bastaki , whose mind-bending performance captivated and amazed the audience.

Throughout the evening, an atmosphere of pride, unity, and visionary ambition prevailed. Finance World Magazine honoured the outstanding leaders and organisations whose contributions over the past year have helped shape and elevate the UAE's real estate industry.

As the UAE's real estate landscape continues to evolve and thrive, FinanceWorld remains committed to recognising and celebrating the leaders, innovators, and pioneers who are building the cities of tomorrow. The awards ceremony highlighted the resilience, innovation, and vision that continue to position the UAE at the forefront of global real estate and financial development.