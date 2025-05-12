Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Revealed: The Winners Of UAE Realty Awards 2025 By Finance World Magazine


2025-05-12 10:04:30
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The highly anticipated FinanceWorld UAE Realty Awards 2025 unfolded in grand style at the luxurious Sofitel Dubai The Palm, setting a new benchmark for excellence, glamour, and celebration in the UAE's dynamic real estate and finance sectors.


Presented by Wasaya Investments and powered by iFund Factoring, driven by The Elite Cars (a subsidiary of Elite Group Holding ) and supported by FnP , the event was a magnificent gathering of senior government officials, veteran industry leaders, renowned real estate experts, financial visionaries, and distinguished guests, all coming together to honour the brightest achievers shaping the future of real estate in the UAE.

Award Categories and Winners:
  • Female Real Estate Leader of the Year: Amira Sajwani
  • Young Achiever in Real Estate of the Year: Muhammad Binghatti – Chairman of Binghatti Holding
  • Real Estate CEO of the Year: Imran Farooq , CEO, Samana Developers
  • Rising Real Estate Entrepreneur to Watch: Calum White – Founder & CEO of White & Co
  • Developer of the Year: Wasl Asset Management Group
  • Landmark Development of the Year: Palm Jebel Ali by Nakheel
  • Master Developer of the Year: Damac Group
  • Most Admired Real Estate Brand of the Year: Sobha Group
  • High-Rise Residential Project of the Year: Tiger Sky Tower by Tiger Properties
  • Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer of the Year: Binghatti
  • Iconic Design of the Year Award: Burj Azizi by Azizi Developments
  • Urban Developer of the Year: DarGlobal
  • Smart and Sustainable Project of the Year: Takaya by Union Properties
  • Waterfront Development of the Year: Six Senses The Palm by Select Group
  • Real Estate Marketing Campaign of the Year: Zindagi ko bolo YAS, Miral Holding
  • Ultra Luxury Residential Project of the Year: The Alba Residences by OMNIYAT
  • Ultra-Luxury Developer of the Year: Amali Properties
  • Luxury Villa Project of the Year: Harissoni Villa La Mer by Almal Real Estate Development
  • Design Excellence Award: Provance Decoration
  • Best Amenities Provider of the Year: Dubai Residential
  • Rising Ultra Luxury Developer of the Year: Source of Fate
  • Branded Residences of the Year: Fairmont Residences Solara Tower by SOL Properties
  • Community Developer of the Year: LEAD Development
  • Best Beachfront Property of the Year: The Beach Vista by Range Developments
  • Lifestyle Developer of the Year: Irth Group
  • Digital Real Estate Platform of the Year: Property Finder
  • Emerging Developer of the Year: GFS Development
  • Prop Tech Solutions of the Year: Reelly
  • Emerging Urban Developer of the Year: Object 1 Real Estate Development

In a moment of true recognition, Hussain Sajwani, founder and chairman of DAMAC Group , received the Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Award. This prestigious award celebrates his extraordinary career and pivotal contributions to shaping the modern real estate landscape of the UAE, solidifying his status as a true industry icon.

From the moment guests arrived, the evening radiated elegance, set to the enchanting melodies of internationally renowned flute player Liss . The venue dazzled with sophisticated décor, providing the perfect backdrop for networking, celebration, and inspiration. The night commenced with a high-energy performance by African Drummers UAE , instantly electrifying the atmosphere. This was followed by a spellbinding act by internationally acclaimed Emirati mentalist Moein Al Bastaki , whose mind-bending performance captivated and amazed the audience.

Throughout the evening, an atmosphere of pride, unity, and visionary ambition prevailed. Finance World Magazine honoured the outstanding leaders and organisations whose contributions over the past year have helped shape and elevate the UAE's real estate industry.

As the UAE's real estate landscape continues to evolve and thrive, FinanceWorld remains committed to recognising and celebrating the leaders, innovators, and pioneers who are building the cities of tomorrow. The awards ceremony highlighted the resilience, innovation, and vision that continue to position the UAE at the forefront of global real estate and financial development.

