Revealed: The Winners Of UAE Realty Awards 2025 By Finance World Magazine
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The highly anticipated FinanceWorld UAE Realty Awards 2025 unfolded in grand style at the luxurious Sofitel Dubai The Palm, setting a new benchmark for excellence, glamour, and celebration in the UAE's dynamic real estate and finance sectors.
Presented by Wasaya Investments and powered by iFund Factoring, driven by The Elite Cars (a subsidiary of Elite Group Holding ) and supported by FnP , the event was a magnificent gathering of senior government officials, veteran industry leaders, renowned real estate experts, financial visionaries, and distinguished guests, all coming together to honour the brightest achievers shaping the future of real estate in the UAE. Award Categories and Winners:
-
Female Real Estate Leader of the Year: Amira Sajwani
Young Achiever in Real Estate of the Year: Muhammad Binghatti – Chairman of Binghatti Holding
Real Estate CEO of the Year: Imran Farooq , CEO, Samana Developers
Rising Real Estate Entrepreneur to Watch: Calum White – Founder & CEO of White & Co
Developer of the Year: Wasl Asset Management Group
Landmark Development of the Year: Palm Jebel Ali by Nakheel
Master Developer of the Year: Damac Group
Most Admired Real Estate Brand of the Year: Sobha Group
High-Rise Residential Project of the Year: Tiger Sky Tower by Tiger Properties
Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer of the Year: Binghatti
Iconic Design of the Year Award: Burj Azizi by Azizi Developments
Urban Developer of the Year: DarGlobal
Smart and Sustainable Project of the Year: Takaya by Union Properties
Waterfront Development of the Year: Six Senses The Palm by Select Group
Real Estate Marketing Campaign of the Year: Zindagi ko bolo YAS, Miral Holding
Ultra Luxury Residential Project of the Year: The Alba Residences by OMNIYAT
Ultra-Luxury Developer of the Year: Amali Properties
Luxury Villa Project of the Year: Harissoni Villa La Mer by Almal Real Estate Development
Design Excellence Award: Provance Decoration
Best Amenities Provider of the Year: Dubai Residential
Rising Ultra Luxury Developer of the Year: Source of Fate
Branded Residences of the Year: Fairmont Residences Solara Tower by SOL Properties
Community Developer of the Year: LEAD Development
Best Beachfront Property of the Year: The Beach Vista by Range Developments
Lifestyle Developer of the Year: Irth Group
Digital Real Estate Platform of the Year: Property Finder
Emerging Developer of the Year: GFS Development
Prop Tech Solutions of the Year: Reelly
Emerging Urban Developer of the Year: Object 1 Real Estate Development
