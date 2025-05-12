403
IOSCO 50Th Annual Meeting Kicks Off In Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 12 (KUNA) -- The 50th Annual Meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) kicked off in Doha on Monday, hosted by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA).
CEO of QFMA Dr. Tamy Al-Binali stated that the 50th IOSCO Annual Meeting marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening cooperation and coordination among capital market regulators worldwide, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).
He added that hosting the meeting in Doha underscores Qatar's growing role and advanced standing in the field of global capital markets, reflecting its steadfast commitment to supporting financial stability and the development of the capital market's regulatory structure.
Al-Binali explained that organizing this international meeting in Qatar affirms the role of the State as an active partner in shaping regulatory policies and advancing global financial standards, as well as representing a strategic opportunity to strengthen collaboration and exchange of experiences to achieve the goals of sustainable growth of capital markets globally.
He expressed his confidence in this meeting's outcomes in strengthening international cooperation and enhancing regulatory practices in line with future aspirations.
The first day's agenda featured intensive closed-door meetings of IOSCO's committees, interactive discussions on critical issues related to enhancing market efficiency and investor protection, developing capital market infrastructure, promoting transparency and disclosure, as well as discussing developments in fintech, AI and sustainability.
IOSCO is one of the key international organizations dedicated to regulating and developing capital markets and enhancing cooperation among global capital market regulators.
Its membership includes over 130 regulators worldwide, working to enhance transparency, protect investors, and ensure the stability of international capital markets. (end)
