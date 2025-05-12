Europa League Glory Could Be 'Turning Point' For Spurs: Postecoglou

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Ange Postecoglou says Europa League glory for Tottenham could be a "turning point" in the way the club is perceived as he prepares for a blockbuster final against Manchester United.

Spurs face their Premier League rivals in Bilbao on May 21 after both sides comfortably won their semi-finals despite shocking league form.

Tottenham are seeking their first silverware since the 2008 League Cup and their first European trophy since the 1984 UEFA Cup, the forerunner of the Europa League.

Spurs boss Postecoglou was asked at a media day in London on Monday about what winning the trophy would mean.

"For me personally, great, it's another trophy I can reminisce about in my old age, but more importantly for the club," he said.

"I've always said that it's the significance of what it does to people that really impacts you."

The former Australia and Celtic boss said it was crucial to change the story of under-performance at the club, considered one of the "Big Six" in the English game.

"When you look at the historical backdrop of this club for the past 20-odd years, I feel it could be a turning point in terms of the way either the club is perceived, but also how this club perceives itself, which I think is the biggest thing," he said.

"Because until you do that, irrespective of what you have accomplished, people will always say 'We haven't won anything'.

"And in our game, in general, I guess that's the things that matter most, people sort of assess where you're at."

Postecoglou was asked about the narrative that United tend to win finals while Tottenham lose them.

Spurs lost the 2019 Champions League final and the League Cup final two years later while United won the League Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup last season.