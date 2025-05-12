403
Trump Claims Drop in Drug Prices
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump declared that the nation would see a dramatic 59 percent decrease in prescription medication prices, though he did not offer any additional information regarding how or when the reduction would take place.
“Drug prices to be cut by 59%, plus!” Trump posted on his Truth Social account. He further asserted that “Gasoline, energy, groceries, and all other costs” were also declining, claiming “No inflation!!!”
Recent economic data shows that the yearly inflation rate in the United States was 2.4 percent in March and 2.8 percent in February, suggesting a modest cooling of price growth compared to previous months.
Trump has frequently voiced criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, particularly in relation to decisions surrounding interest rates and inflation.
Just last week, he claimed, “Oil and Energy way down, almost all costs (groceries and ‘eggs’) down, virtually NO INFLATION.”
Despite such assertions, the Federal Reserve chose not to reduce its benchmark interest rate in its latest meeting on Wednesday, maintaining it within the range of 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent.
Trump continues to advocate for lower interest rates, arguing that elevated rates are no longer necessary to curb inflationary pressures.
