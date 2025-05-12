403
French Presidency Denies Drug Allegations
(MENAFN) The French government firmly rejected rumors on Monday that Leader Emmanuel Macron had consumed narcotics during a recent railway journey to Ukraine.
These accusations, which spread rapidly on social media platforms, arose after a video clip appeared to show Macron reaching for a white item on a table.
During the trip, Macron was accompanied by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Premier Keir Starmer.
The circulating footage prompted online commentators to speculate about the nature of the object, with some insinuating illicit behavior.
Responding to the controversy, the Elysee Palace issued an official message on the social network X, denouncing the allegations as “disinformation” and portraying the claims as a coordinated effort to fracture European solidarity.
“When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs,” the statement declared, emphasizing the absurdity of the rumors.
The presidency continued by warning the public of deceptive narratives, stating, “This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation.”
To reinforce its denial, the French government also posted a zoomed-in image of the item in question—a tissue—captioned: "This is a tissue for blowing your nose."
Additionally, a second photo showing Macron with Merz and Starmer was shared, bearing the caption: “This is European unity to build peace.”
