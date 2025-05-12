Variant Investments Appoints Ryan Leach As VP Of Investor Relations To Lead Growth Efforts In Midwest And Southeast

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Variant Investments, LLC (Variant), an SEC-registered alternative credit investment manager with nearly $3 billion in assets under management, today announced that industry veteran Ryan Leach has joined the firm as vice president of investor relations as Variant continues its expansion into the institutional market. Leach is based in Dallas and reports to Ryan Warren, head of investor relations.

Leach has more than 15 years of experience in leading investor relations at alternative investment companies. At Variant, he will focus on building relationships with institutions and registered investment advisors across the Midwest and Southeast.

Earlier this year, Variant named Christopher Neill as head of institutional sales, a newly created position to support the firm's continued growth.

Before joining Portland, Oregon-based Variant, Leach was head of investor relations for The Meridian Group, a real estate investment and development firm. Previously he was head of investor relations for Legalist, where he helped raise $700 million across three private credit strategies. He has also held investor relations roles at Revere Capital Management and BBT Capital Management.

"We are seeing strong demand for our alternative credit strategies," Warren said. "Ryan brings deep investor relations expertise and a record of collaboration and results to Variant and is a terrific addition to our growing team."

Leach holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Baylor University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business.

Variant-managed funds focus on uncorrelated income-generating assets in niche private markets. The Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX), an interval fund with more than $2.7 billion in assets, invests in specialty finance, litigation finance, royalties, and other potential income-generating opportunities outside the investment mainstream. The Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX), with more than $90 million in assets, seeks to provide high current income while supporting investment opportunities aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including financial inclusion, equitable growth, and responsible consumption.

Launched in November 2024, the Variant Alternative Lending Fund is the firm's newest vehicle. It offers U.S. and international investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-generating assets, primarily through senior secured credit facilities. The fund currently has $55 million in assets.

About Variant Investments

Variant Investments, established in 2017 and based in Portland, Oregon, is an SEC-registered alternative credit manager. The firm's strategies focus on uncorrelated income-generating private investments in niche markets, offered to investors through closed-end interval and tender offer funds. For more information, visit

