Elpis Biopharmaceuticals To Present New Data On Multi-Mechanism Armored CAR-T Therapy At PEGS Summit 2025


2025-05-12 09:49:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Proprietary cytokine-engineered CAR-T therapy shows durable anti-tumor activity and low-dose efficacy in solid tumors

LEXINGTON, Mass. and SINGAPORE, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elpis Biopharmaceuticals , a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing bispecific armored CAR-T therapies for solid tumors, today announced that Founder and CEO Yan Chen, MD, PhD, will present new preclinical data on the company's proprietary multi-mechanism armored CAR-T platform at the PEGS Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit on May 14, 2025, in Boston.

In the presentation, "Multi-Mechanism Armored CAR-T Effectively Overcomes Tumor Microenvironment Resistance and Eradicates Solid Tumors," Dr. Chen will highlight the discovery of Elpis's multi-mechanism armor by fusing a precision-engineered IL-2 molecule to an anti-PD-L1 antibody, which has the potential to simultaneously overcome multiple resistance mechanisms within the tumor microenvironment (TME). The platform is designed to activate bystander immune cells, selectively target key immune cell types, and orchestrate the immune system for a durable anti-tumor response.

Elpis's human bispecific armored CAR-T cells have demonstrated potent tumor regression, long persistence, and robust immune modulation across multiple solid tumor models-all at significantly lower doses. These attributes reflect the platform's potential to improve drugability, safety and support more durable clinical outcomes.

"This is an exciting moment for Elpis," said Dr. Chen. "Our multi-mechanism armor is the result of years of innovation in precision cytokine engineering empowered by mRNA display technology. By addressing both TME resistance with armored cytokine and tumor heterogeneity through bispecific targeting, our platform has the potential to deliver safer, more effective and persistent CAR-T therapies in solid tumors."

Event:

PEGS Summit , Omni Boston Hotel

Session Title:

Multi-Mechanism Armored CAR-T Effectively Overcome Tumor
Microenvironment Resistance and Eradicate Solid Tumors

Session Date:

Wednesday, May 14, 12:30 pm ET

Presenter:

Dr. Yan Chen, Founder and CEO, Elpis Biopharmaceuticals

About Elpis Biopharmaceuticals
Elpis Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharma company pioneering next-generation cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is advancing a pipeline of first- and best-in-class bispecific armored CAR-T therapies designed to overcome the challenges of tumor heterogeneity and the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Its proprietary platforms-including a multi-mechanism armor technology, bispecific targeting antibodies, a cytokine cocktail-based cell manufacturing process, and a rapid mRNA display discovery engine-are integrated to deliver safer, more durable, and more effective therapeutic responses. Elpis's lead programs include EPC-003 for glioblastoma and EPC-002 for a broad range of solid tumors. Elpis Biopharmaceuticals is headquartered in Lexington, MA and Singapore. For more information, visit .

Contact
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Jonathan Nugent (investors)
+1-205-566-3026
[email protected]

Eric Reiss (media)
[email protected]

SOURCE Elpis Biopharmaceuticals

