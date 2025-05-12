Elpis Biopharmaceuticals To Present New Data On Multi-Mechanism Armored CAR-T Therapy At PEGS Summit 2025
Event:
PEGS Summit , Omni Boston Hotel
Session Title:
Multi-Mechanism Armored CAR-T Effectively Overcome Tumor
Session Date:
Wednesday, May 14, 12:30 pm ET
Presenter:
Dr. Yan Chen, Founder and CEO, Elpis Biopharmaceuticals
About Elpis Biopharmaceuticals
Elpis Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharma company pioneering next-generation cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is advancing a pipeline of first- and best-in-class bispecific armored CAR-T therapies designed to overcome the challenges of tumor heterogeneity and the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Its proprietary platforms-including a multi-mechanism armor technology, bispecific targeting antibodies, a cytokine cocktail-based cell manufacturing process, and a rapid mRNA display discovery engine-are integrated to deliver safer, more durable, and more effective therapeutic responses. Elpis's lead programs include EPC-003 for glioblastoma and EPC-002 for a broad range of solid tumors. Elpis Biopharmaceuticals is headquartered in Lexington, MA and Singapore. For more information, visit .
Contact
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Jonathan Nugent (investors)
+1-205-566-3026
[email protected]
Eric Reiss (media)
[email protected]
