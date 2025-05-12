Elpis Biopharmaceuticals To Present New Data On Multi-Mechanism Armored CAR-T Therapy At PEGS Summit 2025

Proprietary cytokine-engineered CAR-T therapy shows durable anti-tumor activity and low-dose efficacy in solid tumors

LEXINGTON, Mass. and SINGAPORE, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elpis Biopharmaceuticals , a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing bispecific armored CAR-T therapies for solid tumors, today announced that Founder and CEO Yan Chen, MD, PhD, will present new preclinical data on the company's proprietary multi-mechanism armored CAR-T platform at the PEGS Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit on May 14, 2025, in Boston.

In the presentation, "Multi-Mechanism Armored CAR-T Effectively Overcomes Tumor Microenvironment Resistance and Eradicates Solid Tumors," Dr. Chen will highlight the discovery of Elpis's multi-mechanism armor by fusing a precision-engineered IL-2 molecule to an anti-PD-L1 antibody, which has the potential to simultaneously overcome multiple resistance mechanisms within the tumor microenvironment (TME). The platform is designed to activate bystander immune cells, selectively target key immune cell types, and orchestrate the immune system for a durable anti-tumor response.

Elpis's human bispecific armored CAR-T cells have demonstrated potent tumor regression, long persistence, and robust immune modulation across multiple solid tumor models-all at significantly lower doses. These attributes reflect the platform's potential to improve drugability, safety and support more durable clinical outcomes.

"This is an exciting moment for Elpis," said Dr. Chen. "Our multi-mechanism armor is the result of years of innovation in precision cytokine engineering empowered by mRNA display technology. By addressing both TME resistance with armored cytokine and tumor heterogeneity through bispecific targeting, our platform has the potential to deliver safer, more effective and persistent CAR-T therapies in solid tumors."