Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association's Lone Star International Wine Competition Entries Open Through May 28

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association (TWGGA) is accepting entries for the 42nd annual Lone Star International Wine Competition (LSIWC) through Wednesday, May 28, 2025 . Wineries from across Texas, the United States, and around the world are invited to enter for the chance to gain professional recognition, elevate their brand and showcase the quality and diversity of their wines on an international stage.

The LSIWC is the oldest international wine competition in Texas and a valued platform for recognizing excellence across the wine industry. Each year, award-winning wines from the competition help elevate the visibility of producers in one of the fastest-growing wine regions in the United States-and beyond.

All entries must be submitted by May 28 , with shipments received no later than Friday, May 30 . Wineries can enter multiple categories, including the wine competition and the label design competition. Judging will take place June 11–12 in historic Grapevine, Texas, with results announced later that month.

"We're proud to host a competition that not only celebrates winemaking excellence, but also shines a spotlight on the strength, innovation and growing significance of Texas wines," said Julie Herbort, TWGGA 2025 President and COO of Heath Family Brands. "This event is a powerful platform to elevate the profile of Texas producers, highlight their hard work and deepen connections with both consumers and industry peers."

Entry fees in the wine competition are $85 per wine for TWGGA members and $95 per wine for nonmembers, and entry fees in the label design competition are $50 per wine for TWGGA members and $55 per wine for nonmembers.

Judging for the competition is closed to both entrants and the public; however, members of the media are invited to attend the unveiling of the Grand Star and Best in Category medal winners on the afternoon of Thursday, June 12, at the conclusion of the competition. To RSVP or request additional information, please contact the TWGGA office at [email protected] .

For more details and to enter, visit txwines/lonestar .

About the Competition

The Lone Star International Wine Competition features blind judging conducted by a panel of expert wine professionals, sommeliers and graphic design specialists. Entries are evaluated based on appearance, aroma, body, taste and finish. The label design competition rewards standout visual design and brand identity.

About TWGGA

The Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association is the state's oldest and largest association primarily focused on betterment of the Texas wine industry. TWGGA's mission is to promote the production and appreciation of premium grapes and fine

wines from Texas and to represent a unified state industry with common marketing, governmental and educational goals.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Katy McDowall

Communications Manager

Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association

